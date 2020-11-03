How will Vikings end? Here’s how far the series could go

Although less and less the release of the new episodes is missing, the release date of the second part of Vikings 6 has not yet been announced, and the fans are waiting to find out how the events of Bjorn the Armor. In the meantime, we discovered that the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla is in the works on Netflix.

While we wait to discover the fate of our favorite characters (or at least, of those left), we have already covered in our pages several FAQs, such as the locations of the Vikings set, or where the Vikings Kattegat is located; today, however, we will try to answer one of the most sought-after questions on the web regarding the series finale: how it will end Vikings? At what point in Viking history can it arrive? Let’s try to clarify together.

Surely one of the first issues to be solved will concern the future of Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig). In fact, if we breathed a sigh of relief after learning of the fact that he (probably) survived despite the agitated ending against Ivar, it is not clear if and for how long our beloved character will be able to stay alive. Maybe just to indulge in a hero ending? We don’t know: what is certain is that his skills as a ruler and leader have been tested for most of the show, and it would seem somehow unfair not to grant him a glorious conclusion, however it was. Also to finally shine behind the shadow of his dead father Ragnar (Travis Fimmel). If the saga follows the “historical” events, in any case, we could witness a long reign by Bjorn, having been the only one (at least according to the Norse sagas) among the sons of Ragnar to live to old age, as ruler .

Another very important question concerns Ivar Without Bones (Alex Høgh Andersen), and how his events will turn out. We know, again from the Norse sagas, that Bjorn and Ivar were anything but enemies, and worked together to free the Viking territories from the various invasions during their lifetime. If at the moment, after the one seen in the mid-season finale of the series, things seem to be very different, in reality we do not tend to exclude the fact that Ivar can somehow obtain a redemption and decide to help his stepbrother in the war against the Rus, turning to the ruthless Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky).

Many questions await us, concerning the fates of the protagonists and those who could somehow change the fate of the series. In any case, we believe that we will see the triumph of the Vikings, in some way, and a “peace” in the kingdom that can last the right time that will allow the series to connect to the spin-off / sequel. Valhalla.

What do you think of it? How could the events of Vikings? Let us know with a comment in the dedicated space!