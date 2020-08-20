How will the relationship between Hughie and Annie change? The two interpreters talk about it

Share it:

As we could read in the interview with Aya Cash of The Boys, the second season of the series Amazon Prime Video prepares to completely disrupt the events of the protagonists. Fans are also curious to know what will become of Hughie and Annie, so let's find out what the two actors have to say.

Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty answered questions from Comicbookmovie reporters about the relationship between their characters, specifically here's what theStarlight interpreter: "I believe that Hughie and Starlight are typical people who grew up in a small town or who have always been kept safe by their parents and that once they leave their home they understand the reality of the world and that everyone cannot always be trusted. I think it is normal to lose some of yourself if you surround yourself with a wall. The same thing happened to me, you go from being a simpler person to one who is too suspicious of others. I think at the beginning of the second season Annie is completely destroyed and she doesn't trust anyone anymore, she goes on automatically and she has lost a part of herself. Part of her journey will be to regain her character but not become as naïve as before".

Also Quaid wanted to answer the question: "There is always an interesting tension between our two characters. Somehow you have to be the substitute for the viewers, you want your character to move forward, but not too much".

We remind you that the series will be available on next September 4th, in the meantime we discovered that Jensen Ackles has joined the cast of The Boys 2.