How will the cover of Xbox Series X games look like? Fan imagines the Alan Wake 2 packaging

A user of the Reddit community shared a mockup image on the net that portrays the cover, strictly fan made, of a hypothetical Alan Wake Chapter 2 for Xbox Series X.

The case imagined by the anonymous redditor, to be honest, does not refer exclusively to the Xbox Series X version but takes up the Microsoft concept of the overcoming generations of consoles to portray the packaging of a future video game intended to be enjoyed on all platforms of the Xbox family, and therefore also on Windows 10 and Xbox One PCs.

In addition to the fantasy artwork of Alan Wake 2, on the cover of his mockup we can note the presence of the simple "Xbox" logo and the writing that indicates how the title is "Xbox Series X Enhanced", i.e. able to exploit the potential of a console that, wanting to listen to the latest leaks, will boast really high hardware specifications, with a GPU capable of going beyond the 12 TeraFLOPS of power.

Even the insider Klobrille has ventured into this nice experiment and, during the last Christmas holidays, has deceived the time by creating a fan art of the Xbox Series X game packs, with titles such as Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, Halo Infinite, Gears Tactics is Ori and the Will of the Wisps.