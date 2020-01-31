How will PlayStation Plus evolve with the arrival of PS5?

Share it:

Sony announced the free PS Plus games in February, next month's Instant Game Collection lineup includes as usual two PlayStation 4 games and in addition a PSVR bonus game. Will the latter become a custom? How will PlayStation Plus evolve ahead of the arrival of PS5? Let's try to hypothesize it together.

In March 2019, Sony removed the PlayStation 3 and PSVita games from the Instant Game Collection, giving away always and only two PS4 games (some with PlayStation VR support, as in the case of WipEout Omega Collection) while an extra title, Firewall Zero Hour for the VR headset, also appeared this month.

This move has led some to speculate the arrival of a third stable game as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus offer, to date, however, there is no concrete news in this regard and it is more of a hope than a real possibility. Obviously we do not know Sony's plans for the near future and it is not clear whether the Instant Game Collection with free monthly games will be available immediately on PS5 or not, the service could evolve and change its nature with the arrival of the console Next-Gen, further modifying its proposal also thanks to the backward compatibility which will guarantee the correct functioning of the PS4 games on PlayStation 5.

We ask you: what do you expect from PlayStation Plus with the arrival of PS5? Will Sony add new content and change some aspects of the service or not? The word is yours!