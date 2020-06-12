How will be the new playoff of the Apertura 2020 in Mexico

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The repechage returns after more than 10 years (Photo: Fernando García / Cuartoscuro)

The suspension of Liga MX for the health contingency has left a tournament without champion, the disappearance of the Monarcas Morelia team by creating Mazatlán FC, as well as the elimination of descent and ascent of the first division of Mexican soccer.

Added to the above, there is the return of the repechage in the short tournaments, which had not been played since Clausura 2008 when the Necaxa vs Atlas and San Luis vs Pachuca games were played.

Back then there were three groups of six teams, where the first two places in each group ranked in the league, while, all three third places and best fourth place faced each other in a round trip playoff. That tournament the Tojos Sharks of Veracruz descended and the Santos Laguna team was champion.

Oswaldo Sánchez was the captain of the champion team (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The new playoff will be to enter the quarterfinals and will be played by the teams that are from fifth to twelfth place to a match, where the local will be the best positioned in the regular tournament.

The crossing of the confrontations will be the fifth against the twelfth, the sixth against eleventh, the seventh against tenth and the eighth against ninth. The winners would face the first and second classified in the general table. In the event of a tie, there will be no overtime and they will immediately go to penalties.

The scheme is similar to that of North American leagues such as the NFL or MLB where there are wild card games and the winners go into the postseason; wild card games are not formally considered within the postseason.

The president of the league confirmed the return of the repechage, although it will be subject to discussion if it does not achieve the expected results (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Enrique Bonilla Barrutia, president of Liga MX, reported the new classification format to the league for the next seasons, classified as “Reclassification phase”.

At the conference he said that “it is a decision that was made for the future, if after two or three seasons it does not have the expected result it will be submitted again for consideration of the work tables to determine its continuity ”.

When questioned about the reappearance of the repechage, Bonilla replied that "the intention is that this works and becomes attractive to the hobbyist that follows us week by week ”.

The last game in the league was on March 15 with América vs. Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium behind closed doors (Photo: Jorge Núñez / EFE)



"We seek that all the matches around the tournament are of interest but above all to avoid some conformism in the mid-table teams and to open the door that with an additional effort to be able to participate in the final phase, "he added.

Also at the press conference reported the approval of the calendar for the Closing 2020 that will begin on July 24, will have two double dates (days 4 and 8) and the grand final will be played on December 12 Unless one of the finalists participates in the FIFA Club World Cup, it will be played on December 23 and 27.

He also announced that the final of the Copa MX pending between the Rayados de Monterrey and the Xolos de Tijuana will take place on September 16 and 23.

Another important announcement by the president of Liga MX was the confirmation of the name change and move of the Monarcas Morelia franchise by the name of Mazatlán FC in Sinaloa.

Remember that the tournament Closing 2020 suspended at the end of day 10, which began on Friday, March 13 with the matches of Morelia against Querétaro and Tijuana against Pachuca with an audience, although the remaining games were held behind closed doors.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

The 2020 Apertura Tournament in Mexico will start on July 24: 12 teams will enter the league

Liga MX: these are the changes to Mexican football that the Owners Assembly approved

"It was my turn, I still don't understand how": Rogelio Funes Mori tested positive for COVID-19