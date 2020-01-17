How was your year of play on PS4? Find out in the 2019 PlayStation Summary

Share it:

How was it in 2019? Quiet, we do not ask you personally, work or sentimental. We refer to how did it go in regards to video games. How many different titles did you try? Which one did you spend more hours? Did you get many platinum trophies? What was your favorite genre? What hours were those when you were most seen by the console? In case you don't remember or you don't know, Sony has launched a website called Summary PlayStation 2019, where you can log in with your account and see a large number of custom statistics that detail everything about your year.

Free avatars and dynamic themes

In addition, the company gives you a rank based on your summary and with it you can get a dynamic theme and a free avatar that will be based on "your gamer identity". There are up to seven different, they depend mainly on our favorite genre and are the following:

Action hero: for players who go out of their way through the epic moments of action and adventure games. Legend Warrior: for players who accept any challenge in fighting games. Master scout: for players who dominate platform games. Master strategist: for avid puzzle players in a good strategy game. Speed ​​lover: for players who bite the other drivers in accelerated driving and racing games. Elite sportsman: for players who try their best in sports games. Sniper: for the players who put the eye where they put the bullet in the shooting games.

To get any of them and review your 2019, remember that you only need a PSN account, be 18 or older, have played your PS4 for at least 10 hours between January 1 and December 10, 2019 and have allowed the console to collect “Additional data” for Sony. Something you can activate in Settings – Device data / Health and safety – Device data. I said How was it in 2019?

Source I PlayStation Blog