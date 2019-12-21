How to watch The Irish by parts on Netflix

Share it:

The Irish, the acclaimed Martin Scorsese movie, is one of Netflix's latest releases. Many users have been surprised at its duration: nothing more and nothing less than 209 minutes, three and a half hours. For many it is impossible mission to spend more than two hours watching a movie, so it is possible see The Irish by parts, as if it were a series.

How to see The Irish by parts?

Alexander Dunefors, a well-known Swedish journalist specializing in cinema, has shared the formula to see The Irish in parts. Although it seems strange to see a movie as if it were a series, the truth is that it makes a lot of sense.

The Swede has divided the film starring Al Pacino, Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci in four episodes of between 50 and 70 minutes each. It is much more "acceptable" than watching The Irish for 209 minutes!

But how did he do it? Taking advantage of the most important moments of the film, changes of plot scenarios and long transitions.

To see the Irish as a Netflix series the division is as follows.

Part 1: from 0:00 to 0:49. (I heard you paint houses)

The protagonist of The Irishman is Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran who worked as hitman and scammer for several of the most important figures of the 20th century. The disappearance of trade unionist Jimmy Hoffa begins a journey through the most hidden corners of organized crime, making known its internal functioning, its rivalries and its political connections.

Now what do you know how to see the Irish by parts, You no longer have an excuse to surrender to the cult cinema!