how to watch it on TV and in streaming

After the preview provided by the new official photos, The Walking Dead 10 is preparing to reach its natural conclusion with a last special episode in world premiere TV.

Tonight Sunday 4th in the USA and tomorrow Monday 5th in Italy on Fox (Sky channel 112), just 24 hours after the American broadcast, the episode will be broadcast at 9:00 pm “A certain death“(original title” A Certain Doom “) which is added to the tenth season in anticipation of a further 6 extra episodes expected soon.

In this special episode, the sixteenth of season 10, Beta leads his army of zombies to the survivors’ shelter with the aim of claiming the killing of Alpha. The Whisperers will then clash with the protagonists, resulting in an epic confrontation: will make his return Maggie also on stage, character played by Lauren Cohan, who will learn of the death of some allies caused by the deadly villains. Great expectations also for the fate of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), one of the most loved characters of the series.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the stop of filming, productions and dubbing, the finale of the tenth season of the AMC TV series has been postponed by a few months but finally here we are and the fans are ready. The episode will be available anche in streaming su Now TV.