         How to watch Dplay on an Android TV: access all DMAX and DKISS content from your TV

Thanks to the Dplay application anyone can access from an Android mobile to all DMAX or DKISS content, including open broadcasts. The app does not offer direct compatibility with Android TV, but there are ways to access all its content from a TV or player with this system. We explain them to you.

An Android TV is an operating system that facilitates the reproduction of any type of movie, series and different multimedia content in streaming, all adapted to the television format. As usual, most streaming applications have an Android TV version, but it is not the case of the Dplay app, at least for the moment. Of course, it is possible to enjoy all the content of channels such as DKISS or DMAX, both live and on demand. And in a simple way, we explain the best two ways.

Use the integrated Google Chromecast

It is the best and simplest option. Given the any Android TV has an integrated Google Chromecast, just open the Dplay app on your mobile and send the content to TV after clicking on the Chromecast icon. It's fast and you don't need anything more than what you already have.

The process is as follows:

Install the Dplay app on your Android mobile. Or on the iPhone, its operation is identical.

Open the app and log in with your Dplay account. If you don't have an account, you should get one.

Once the application is operational on the phone you will see that the Chromecast icon appears in the upper right corner: press there and select your Android TV. Remember: the mobile and the TV must be connected to the same WiFi network.

From the mobile you can launch any content on TV, also manage the playback control. All without limitations: the programs that Dplay offers you on your mobile can be seen on Android TV.

Use Dplay in an Android TV browser

Playing Dplay content on an Android TV browser

The official Android application does not have a version for Android TV, also does not work properly by installing the APK directly on the player (It does not finish booting, we have verified it). Of course, there is a way to watch the platform's programs on TV without using the Chromecast option: with a web browser. We recommend you Puffin TV Browser, it works perfectly.

Puffin TV

The process to view Dplay through the browser is as follows:

Open Puffin on your Android TV and search for 'Dplay'.

Open the platform's website and log in.

Now you will have access to all the programs as if you were watching them in any other browser: find the one you prefer and hit 'play'.

Watching programs through the browser is somewhat more cumbersome since Android TV remote isn't too useful, but the content looks perfectly. You can choose the quality from the player's cogwheel and also activate full-screen playback. If you want a little more comfort, you can always connect a wireless mouse to your Android TV; or use the Chromecast function, is what we recommend.