How to vote in La Academia 2019; support your favorite academic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The reality show of talent The Academy, has become a very popular program since its inception, began with 14 young singers who dream of reaching the final stretch and you from home can help them fulfill their dream. Here we tell you how.

TV Azteca has available to the public the application for mobile devices (phones and tablets), TV Azteca Conecta, from which you can vote for your favorite academic, watch each of their most popular presentations and videos of the week, in addition to being Witness what happens 24/7 at home with its live broadcast.

Available for iOS (iPhone and iPad). Here you can download it.

And it is also available for Android devices. Here you can download it.

How to vote in the Academy 2019 from your cell phone

In order to vote for your favorite academic you must follow these simple steps:

1.- Have the application downloaded (TV Azteca Conecta)

2.- Enter the application

3.- Once the main menu is opened you must click on the "The Academy" section

4.- When the Academy section has entered, you must choose the option that says "Voting"

5.- The application will give you 10 points to distribute among your favorite academics

6.- Once you have distributed your 10 points you can see a short video to get 10 more points that you can distribute once the clip is finished

7.- Once the video is finished, you will be able to distribute 10 points among your favorite academics

8.- At the end of your voting, the application will thank you for the votes and remind you that tomorrow you can vote again for your favorite academic

Support Dalú, the sinaloense talent that shines at La Academia

Dalú is a young singer-songwriter from Culiacán, Sinaloa, with an incredible way to interpret and undoubtedly one of the most powerful voices of the 12th generation of La Academia.









The 24-year-old is among the students who could reach the first place, however, public support has not been expected, since she has not received enough support to place herself as the best voted, despite being one of the favorites from the critics table formed by Danna Paola, Alexander Acha, Horacio Villalobos and Arturo López Gavito.

In the last concert of the Academy, Dalú surprised with his interpretation of "Hey" by the singer Beyoncé and devastated with a great presentation. Later he went out to face Angie with the theme "Te Equivocaste" of Yuridia and although, according to the judges he was the winner of the duel, the public did not vote for her and made her lose with 37% of votes received in the application .







