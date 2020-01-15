Share it:

Dalú is a young singer-songwriter from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who seeks to achieve her dream of reaching the final of the La Academia program, also considered by critics and other students as the strongest rival in the singing competition.

Each week, Dalú impacts with his vocal power, his beauty and his great presence on stage, proving to be one of the most complete academics of the program that is broadcast every Sunday night at 7:00 PM (Culiacan time).

However, The Academy manages a new voting format, now the public can be part of the voting being considered as the fifth judge along with Danna Paola, Alexander Acha, Arturo López Gavito and Horacio Villalobos, the four critics of the program.

The 24-year-old is among the students who could reach the first place, according to Arturo López Gavito, however, public support has not been as expected, since she has not received enough support to place herself as the best voted, despite being one of the favorites of the critics table.









The reality show of talent produced by TV Azteca, has become a very popular program since its inception, this generation began with 14 young singers who dream of reaching the final stretch and you from home can help them fulfill their dream. Here we tell you how.

How to vote for Dalú, the Sinaloense talent of La Academia

TV Azteca has available to the public the application for mobile devices (phones and tablets), TV Azteca Conecta, from which you can vote for your favorite academic, watch each of their presentations and most popular videos of the week, in addition to being Witness what happens 24/7 at home with its live broadcast.

Available for iOS (iPhone and iPad). Here you can download it.

And it is also available for Android devices. Here you can download it.

If you are from another country in Latin America or the United States, do not worry, you can also vote in the application.

In order to vote for Dalú You must follow these simple steps:

1.- Have the application downloaded (TV Azteca Conecta)

2.- Enter the application

3.- Once the main menu is opened you must click on the "The Academy" section

4.- When the Academy section has entered, you must choose the option that says "Voting"

5.- The application will give you 10 points to distribute among your favorite academics

6.- Where the name of Dalú appears you must press the "+" sign and thus give your 10 points to the sinaloense talent

7.- Once you have distributed your 10 points you can watch a short video to get 10 more points that you can distribute once the clip is finished

8.- When the video is finished you can give Dalú 10 points again

9.- At the end of your voting the application will thank you for the votes and remind you that tomorrow you can vote again for your favorite academic

Click here to learn more about Dalú

Functions of the TV Azteca Conecta application

TV Azteca Conecta has more entertainment features for the public, in it you can see each of the profiles of academics, teachers and critics to get to know a little more about them and their professional careers.

In addition, you can enter different sections such as: the live broadcast of the house 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, as well as watch the most popular videos, concerts, classes and what happens in the house of The Academy where young people are from the beginning of the program, ten weeks ago.

Other options that the application offers you are to watch exclusive content of Exatlón, Come Joy, Falling in love, What people have and any other program that is on the air, you can also interact live with some programs from your home, such as vote in each of the presentations of academics and participate in the trivia and contests that TV Azteca organizes for its users.