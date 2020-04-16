         How to use the Google Meet "grid view" in video calls from an Android mobile

Share it:

Video calls from Google Meet are the order of the day: they not only allow communicate to a large number of people at onceThey also offer sufficient audio and video quality. And they have a very curious option: the miniature grid or 'grid view'. Do you want to have it on your mobile? There is a way.

Making a group video call can be an adventure when more than six people meet online. These communications have become so popular that you are sure to attend several every week. And you may have tried Google Meet, the professional video conferencing system. This system has a browser extension that enables a peculiar grid with thumbnails of all the contacts participating in the video call, option that is not available in the mobile app. But there is a way to activate it, we have checked it.

Google Meet grid View as Chrome extension

The thumbnail grid is enabled with a Google Chrome extension, a small app for desktop devices. Google has not planned the standard 'grid view' on Meet, so you have to make a living to get that feature. Especially on Android since Google Chrome does not have support for extensions; Hence, it is essential to download a web browser that supports them. For example, Kiwi (you can also use Yandex, for example).

The first is the first: you must install Kiwi Browser on your Android mobile or tablet. It is a free application that offers a pleasant web browsing experience, it also has numerous functions; like being able to install plugins or extensions, which is what interests us.

Kiwi Browser

Once you have Kiwi Browser installed on your Android, configure it to activate the 'grid view' in Google Meet:

Open the browser options (three dots in the upper right corner) and go to 'Settings'.

Scroll down to 'Website Settings' and activate'Desktop mode by default'. In this way you will open all the pages in desktop mode (otherwise Google Meet will insist that you download the Hangouts app).

Open the Chrome extensions store in Kiwi Browser and look for the one with the name of 'Google Meet Grid View'. Install it and activate it: the whole process is done from Kiwi Browser, on your Android.

Now you are ready to see the Google Meet grid with all the participants of the video call: enter a meeting and you will see the 'grid view' icon appear at the top right.

Choose the options that you consider most important, especially that of ' Enable grid by default ': This will activate the default grid every time you enter a video call.

': This will activate the default grid every time you enter a video call. If you want to deactivate the grid view uncheck the 'grid view' options in Google Meet.

Although the process works, and video calls can be made from the mobile without any major complications, it is not that seeing all the participants in a grid is the most comfortable way to enjoy the video call. But it can be useful if you have a Google Chromecast or another way to project the image of the phone on television: you can video call your contacts with the grid and on the big screen of the TV, for example. Support the mobile so that the front camera focuses on you and enjoy the video call to the fullest.