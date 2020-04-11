How to use Google Chromecast without having WiFi at home

Share it:

The Google Chromecast is great for watch all mobile content on television, but it has an essential requirement: a WiFi network to connect to. Your home is offline or have you moved the Google Chromecast to another location? No problem, you can configure it with the help of your smartphone.

Few devices do better service for as little money as that offered by Google Chromecast. This little player HDMI can convert any TV into a Smart TV controlled from the mobile Android, iPhone or even from the computer. Watch Netflix on the big screen, project the phone screen, send the recorded videos to TV and much more: Chromecast can be squeezed in many ways. And it is not essential that you have WiFi in your house (or where you use it) since you can execute a simple trick: mount a wireless access point from your mobile.

Register your Google Chromecast with mobile WiFi

To start a Google Chromecast an internet connection is essential, this is final. Therefore, the most common is to register the device with the home or work network, depending on which television it is installed on. The entire process is carried out from the Google Home application, an app that is available for Android and also for iOS. And the home WiFi network settings can be replaced by the phone network if you mount an access point on your Android (or iPhone). It is what is called WiFi tethering or sharing the mobile Internet.

The process for using a Google Chromecast without WiFi at home or at work is as follows:

Download the Google Home app to a second phone, which will act as 'configurator' .

. Connect the Google Chromecast to a free HDMI on the TV and power it with the USB charging cable (or by connecting it to a free USB on the TV or a charger).

Enter the settings of your mobile and look for the options of 'Portable WiFi zone'. This function can be renamed to 'WiFi access point' or similar.

Set the connection with a password and activate the access point: from that moment you will be sharing the details of your rate.

Connect from the second phone to the WiFi network you created on your mobile. Make sure that Google Play does not take advantage of updating applications and that this mobile does not try to update itself taking advantage of WiFi.

Open the Google Home app and click on the '+' icon at the top of the screen in the left area.

Click on 'Configure device'. Then, click on 'Set up new devices', choose your house and go to 'Next'.

The Google Chromecast should appear available to you. Click on it and check the code that will appear on TV.

Select the WiFi you created on your mobile, enter the password if necessary and you will already have Google Chromecast configured.

Disconnect the second phone from the WiFi network you created so there are no data consumption problems.

From now on you can use your Google Chromecast just by activating the WiFi access point of your mobile: the share with the Chromecast icon will appear (in the upper right of apps like YouTube or Netflix) so you can click there and see the content on TV. Also, you can share the screen of your mobile opening the Google Home app, choosing the Chromecast and clicking on the bottom icon of 'Send my screen'.

The possibilities are enormous: you can watch Netflix on TV, project Disney +, send almost any video from the Internet or watch YouTube, for example. Of course, you must have a very important aspect in mind:

All Internet videos (streaming) that you send to Google Chromecast will consume your rate data

Tips and tricks for using google Chromecast without WiFi

You can watch videos on TV taking advantage of the WiFi of your mobile. Remember that it consumes your data

A simple mobile phone is enough and more than enough to supply the need for WiFi, you have already seen it: once you activate the access point, the Chromecast will connect to it with all its possibilities. Since the connection is only provided by your phone, if the Google Chromecast uses the Internet it will pull your data; with the risk that your rate will run out in hours: streaming eats up a huge amount of MB.

You can use the Chromecast and your mobile without problems we recommend you follow the following tips:

Limit content from Netflix, YouTube, Disney + and the like to the maximum that you share with Chromecast since HDMI will pull your Internet connection. Our advice is to constantly monitor your operator's consumption.

Sharing your mobile screen does not consume the Internet unless you watch streaming content on the phone. You can project the photos from your gallery, the videos and even the movies that you have saved in the storage: all that does not spend MB of the fee.

You can use applications like Web Video Caster to send the content you have stored locally on your phone to the Chromecast. Remember that this does not consume the Internet.

Google Photos can share everything in your gallery folder with your Chromecast. This does not waste mobile data.