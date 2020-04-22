         How to update Google Play on your Android TV and what it is for

Share it:

As an Android operating system, the exclusive version of the system for televisions and video players also has the Google Play Store, the store from which to access applications and games. And this store is updated frequently receiving news. Do you want to always be up to date? We teach you how to update it manually.

There is no operating system that is better suited to different types of electronic devices than Android. Cars, mobiles, televisions, all these devices can take great advantage of the characteristics of the system. And Android TV gets special juice from the possibility of installing applications: thanks to this, the compatible TVs and players can load on the big screen from Netflix to games. Google Play is the key. And it is never a bad idea to keep the store updated since this way you will get a better service.

Update Google Play on your Android TV with APKs

Despite the fact that it looks like a different Android due to the interface adapted to television and its remote control, the version of the televisions is almost identical to the Android of the mobile phones. It includes the Google Play Store to download applications and games, but it does not neglect the user's freedom since it keeps the door open for the installation of apps in the form of APK files. And this applies to the Play Store itself.

Google is renewing the system, also its applications. A year ago, for example, it changed the look of the store while including different functionalities. Because of that, only having the latest version get the latest improvements, however small they may be. And it is not difficult to force the update of Google Play on Android TV:

Since it is necessary to fight with APK files on the TV, it is recommended to use a file manager. Our recommendation is TV File Commander , download it from the store of your TV or player.

, download it from the store of your TV or player. Download the latest file from Google Play from Apk Mirror and upload it to your Google Drive. The best place is the root folder .

. Take the opportunity to update Google Play services on your Android TV, so you will not have problems with the store. Download the latest APK and also upload it to the root folder of your Google Drive.

Access the newly installed file manager and go to the Drive section. Sign in with your Google account.

Enter Google Drive, find the file on Google Play and click on it: your Android TV will install it as an update. In the event that the update notice does not appear, you do not need to install it: your Google Play is already up to date .

. Find the APK of the Google Play services and install it, just like with the store.

With the previous steps you will have forced the update of the Google Play store and the services that make its operation possible. Files are safe and unmodified, so you can install them without worries. And it is a process that provides various advantages that you must take into account.

Advantages of forcing the update of Google Play

You receive the latest news implemented by Google.

You will have access to the latest compatible applications and games.

Update Google Play and its services can fix malfunctions on your Android TV . Let the store hang, for example; or suddenly close.

. Let the store hang, for example; or suddenly close. Having updated Google Play services protects your privacy and gives more security to your television.

If you have problems after updating you can delete all updates from the settings

In the event that you have updated the store, and this gives you problems, you can delete that version by going to the settings of your Android TV and the applications section. Search for 'Google Play', access its menu and remove updates: The store will return to the initial state, just as it left the factory. Then it will update itself to the latest version that exists for your Android TV.