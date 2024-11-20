‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Soars to New Heights: Classic Animation Gets a Stunning Real-World Makeover

The beloved world of Vikings and dragons is about to become more real than ever. Universal Studios has unveiled its first trailer for the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon,” and it’s already capturing hearts just like its animated predecessor did back in 2010.

The trailer gives us our first glimpse of the magical friendship between Hiccup and Toothless, now brought to life through cutting-edge visual effects that manage to preserve the heart and charm of the original.

Perhaps the most impressive achievement is Toothless himself—the dragon maintains his adorable personality while gaining a photo-realistic texture that makes him feel truly present in our world.

Leading the cast is Mason Thames (“The Black Phone”), who steps into the role of Hiccup, the young Viking who dares to challenge his community’s dragon-fighting traditions.

Thames brings a fresh energy to the character while staying true to the awkward charm that made Hiccup so relatable in the animated version. Alongside him, Nico Parker (“The Last of Us”) takes on the role of the fierce warrior Astrid, promising to bring new depth to this fan-favorite character.

In a delightful twist that bridges the old and new, Gerard Butler returns to the franchise—this time in the flesh—as Stoick the Vast, Hiccup’s father and the village chief. Butler’s familiar voice carried authority in the animated trilogy, and now his physical presence promises to bring even more gravitas to the role.

The actor revealed some behind-the-scenes challenges, noting that his costume consisted of “seven layers” topped with a bearskin that left him “soaking wet from sweat” during filming—a true testament to the production’s commitment to authenticity.

At the helm of this ambitious project is Dean DeBlois, the creative force who directed all three animated films. His involvement brings a sense of continuity and ensures that the spirit of the original story remains intact. The trailer showcases familiar scenes reimagined for live action, including the pivotal first meeting between Hiccup and Toothless, set to John Powell’s stirring musical score that fans know and love.

The original “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise has been nothing short of a phenomenon, generating over $1.6 billion worldwide and spawning two sequels, three TV series, theme park rides, and even an ice show. Based on Cressida Cowell’s book series, the story of a misfit Viking and his dragon friend has resonated with audiences of all ages, teaching valuable lessons about friendship, acceptance, and challenging societal norms.

The new film faces the challenge that all live-action adaptations of beloved animated properties must confront: staying true to the source material while bringing something new to the table.

However, early signs suggest that the production team understands what made the original special. The decision to maintain Toothless’s endearing design while adding realistic textures shows a careful balance between fantasy and reality.

Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”) rounds out the cast as Fishlegs Ingerman, adding his own brand of charm to the ensemble. On June 13, 2025, the film will debut in theaters, providing fans with ample opportunity to relive the animated trilogy before embarking on this new chapter in the franchise.

In anticipation of the full release, this isn’t another remake. It’s a chance to experience a beloved story in a new way, with real actors sharing the screen with one of animation’s most unforgettable dragons. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, the world of Berk is about to feel more real than ever.