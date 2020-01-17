How to synchronize the PS4 Dualshock 4 controller, step by step

Share it:

If you want to get the most out of your PS4 console you must make sure everything works correctly; Therefore, it is essential that the connectivity of the remote DualShock 4 work without any problem, something that sometimes can cause the occasional setback. Therefore, here is a complete tutorial on how to synchronize the PS4 controller step by step.

And being able to enjoy your PS4 wirelessly is essential if you want to achieve maximum comfort playing with your favorite video games; although sometimes the Bluetooth connection is not configured correctly. Let's see how to fix it.

The first step is to get a USB Cable to configure the remote with the console; In this sense, the PS4 itself comes with a USB cable although if for some reason you do not have it at hand, any USB 2.0 Micro-B cable will serve. Now make sure you PS4 is completely off.

Connect the DualShock 4 to your PS4 via USB cable and turn on the console; When you turn on the console, both devices will connect through the cable. Now turn on the remote through the DualShock 4 center button, which will take us to a login screen associated with that command. You will know that the remote works thanks to its LED lighting. Recall that the same cable also serves to charge the remote when it is off, lighting up in blinking yellow.

Make sure the remote is fully charged; Sometimes, due to lack of battery, connectivity problems between the console and the controller may occur. If so, connect it to the console to start charging. If it is not charged, the remote is likely to have a problem or the cable is defective; then, try another cable.

If connectivity problems persist, you should reset both the remote and the console to be paired again through the USB cable. On the other hand, if the remote works but only through the cable, you should go to Settings – Devices through the console menu.

Now choose the entry Bluetooth to view all connected devices wirelessly; choose the remote and press X. Now press the button Options of command and choose Forget device to unlink that command from the console. Once this step is completed, try again to connect remote and console as in the first step of the tutorial.

If we continue with problems of pairing between command and console you can try to restart DualShock 4 itself; To do this you will need a clip or some similar, fine and resistant object to press the hidden button on the back of the remote control for a few moments. Before, turn off your PS4 and unplug it; now press the small back button of the remote for at least 5 seconds, or reach 10 seconds to be sure.

Once restarted plug in again and Turn on your PS4 and connect the remote through the USB cable; With this method it should work. Otherwise, it is likely that the remote has some kind of wireless connectivity error.

Temporary solution: play by cable

If none of the above solutions have worked and the remote only works through the USB cable, you can always continue playing with the remote connected to the console through the same cable, although it is not the ideal solution being able to play wirelessly and more comfortably.