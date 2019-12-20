How to share tenths of Christmas Lottery 2019 by WhatsApp safely

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given the rise of social networks and instant messaging applications such as WhatsApp, more and more people are encouraged to share their tenths of the Christmas Lottery with their loved ones through them. It is a beautiful way to participate in the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery. And, in case you touch "El Gordo", everyone will earn some money.

Today approximately 75% of Spaniards who buy Christmas Lottery share their tenths with other people. Given that virtually everyone uses WhatsApp, the traditional tickets of paper are running in the background. We tell you how to share tenths of Christmas Lottery 2019 in a simple way.

Share tenths of Christmas Lottery 2019 by WhatsApp step by step

The first thing you should do is create a specific group for the Christmas Lottery, inviting all those with whom you want to share your tenth. Once the group created, send an image of the tenth, both on the back and on the front.

You must make it very clear through a written or voice message who is the depositary, the person who will guard the tenth. As is logical, in the group there will only be people of your maximum confidence. Therefore, if you play a prize, such as "El Gordo" or the pedrea, for example, you will always know who are the people who make up the group and, therefore, participate in the number.

Although it may be somewhat suspicious, it is highly recommended to save all the messages of the group, and even send them to email. It is the best way to safeguard all information from future problems or errors of WhatsApp.

As you can see, share tenths of Christmas Lottery 2019 It is very simple following these steps.