         How to share Internet from an Android mobile to a PC with a USB cable

There are many ways to share your mobile connection with other devices, although probably the most popular is to create a Wi-Fi access point. However, this method has a main problem: how share the connection with a PC that does not have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

If that's your case, there is still a way to do it: sharing internet connection via USB cable, a simple, more stable method that has the advantage that you can use to share a Wi-Fi connection with a non-Wi-Fi device, such as an old PC.

How to share the wired connection on Android

Sharing your Internet connection via cable is just as easy as sharing it wirelessly. The main difficulty lies precisely in find the optionAs the different layers of customization and Android versions tend to change and rearrange the menus.

In pure Android, you will find the menu in the Android settings in the section Network and Internet. Then enter Wi-Fi Zone / Connection Sharing and finally brand Share USB connection. The option can only be changed when you have the mobile connected by a USB cable to a compatible device, such as a PC.

Once this is done, both the mobile and the PC will be thinking for a while, preparing the access point via USB. In Windows you will see the typical window asking you if you want your PC to be visible on this network or not.

It is recommended that you use a quality USB cable, to avoid disconnections, as well as that you do not move or touch the mobile much to prevent it from disconnecting and reconnecting, losing connectivity each time.

Optional: activates the metered use connection

If you are sharing a connection for which you pay for data, it is recommended that you indicate to the operating system that it is a metered use connection. In Windows you can do this in Settings> Network> Metered usage connection.

This option instructs the operating system not to use the connection as an unlimited free buffer, but to use only the necessary data. In this way, will prevent Windows from downloading huge updates of the system or the like, spending all the gigabytes of your mobile data plan.