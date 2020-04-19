         How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages with Auto RDM, including videos and photos

Share it:

Despite the fact that WhatsApp messages are deleted for everyone there is always an opportunity to recover them. And apps like Auto RDM make it possible: this free app can restore deleted text messages, photos and videos automatically. And many more functions, such as writing to a WhatsApp number without adding it to the phonebook.

How many times have you seen the 'Message Deleted' notice in a conversation and wondered what the contact would have said to delete it? Applications like WhatsApp allow go back in time to backtrack and delete the shared, but there is always a trace. And apps like Auto RDM can recover it: with this new application you can see what has been said in your groups even if you weren't reading. Everything in a comfortable way: the app itself takes care of alerting you if a message was deleted.

Message and multimedia content restorer

The 'magic' that makes these apps work is found in the notification service: since WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and company report all interactions, this trace is registered as long as there is an app that remains vigilant. There are many applications of this style, we have recommended one ourselves. And Auto RDM has won us over for its simplicity, its efficiency, because it allows you to retrieve multimedia content and also because it offers added functions that are very useful.

Auto RDM is clean enough in terms of permissions and privacy, although the risk is implicit in its use: given that should read all notifications from your phone, you must appreciate that using it compensates you. Beyond this, Auto RDM accesses the storage (to save the deleted files), asks to start automatically (so that no message escapes) and avoid power saving (to always stay in the background). It is clean enough to recommend.

The design is simple, also quite polished. You can add any application: Auto RDM will take care of monitoring it for deleted content. WhatsApp is the most obvious use, but you can also use Auto RDM to retrieve conversations from Telegram, Facebook Messenger or Instagram, Direct, for example.

Auto RDM will notify you if someone has deleted a message, both text and video or photo

The app will constantly monitor notifications for deleted messages. And when it detects them, it will send you a warning: you will be able to read these messages in the Chats column (they are divided by contact and conversation). In the event that the deleted is a photo or video, that content will be registered in the 'Media' column– You can get it back even if it disappears from conversations. And if you want Auto RDM to monitor specific words, you can add them in the 'Vigilante' tab: the application will send you a notification of all the chats that use those words (very useful to avoid wedding invitations).

In addition to message recovery, Auto RDM allows you to clean your phone from files downloaded by WhatsApp, you can save their states and even includes a very useful option: sending messages without the contact being in your phonebook. What do you want to talk to the plumber for example? Use the 'Direct Chat' option (bottom right), write their number and tell them what you want. A conversation will be created on WhatsApp without you having to save their phone number, but they will see yours.

Auto RDM works very well, although you should keep several recommendations in mind:

The app cannot retrieve messages that were deleted before you installed it.

Voice memos cannot be recovered .

. Auto RDM cannot save messages if you have open the chat where they were deleted: remember that there must be a notification for there to be a record.

You don't have to silence notifications: in that case the deleted messages could not be read.

You can download Auto RDM and use it for free without problem, although it includes ads. These can be removed with an in-app purchase of 2.19 euros. What do you want the free 'premium' version? The developer is giving away codes at XDA Developers.