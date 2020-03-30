         How to record your mobile screen without downloading applications

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are times when taking a screenshot is not enough and you need a method that enable phone audio and screen recording. How to do it? The most logical thing is to look for an application that allows it, but it surely won't be necessary: ​​most likely, your phone already has a screen recording. It is something that includes brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, OPPO or Realme, among many others.

Taking a screenshot on the phone is something universal since all Android smartphones allow it (power button and volume down at the same time), but is the same with screen recording? This action is not universal on Android, Google has begun to incorporate it in version 11, which is currently in beta. Even so, most manufacturers include their own screen recording mode: either in the form of their own app or from the quick settings or game mode.

How to record the screen on Samsung mobiles

The manufacturer's custom interface, One UI (both version 1 and One UI 2.0) includes screen recording. This function is available both as a quick setting and within the game mode, also in the form of its own application (depends on the version of One UI). Let's see how you can record everything that happens on your phone:

Find the 'Screen Recording' app. If it is available, just open it and click on the record icon whenever you want. Then for the recording when finished and ready.

In case you don't have an application, unfold the quick settings of your Samsung (swipe down from the top of the screen) and look for an icon that says 'Record screen'. Click there, choose the audio settings (it is recommended to leave 'Multimedia sounds and microphone') and click start recording.

In the event that the icon does not appear (or is not available to add), open the 'Game Launcher'.

Click on the menu and then on 'Add applications'. Incorporate those apps that you want to record the screen on (WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram …).

Open the application you want to record and you will see that the 'Game booster' option appears in the notification bar. Press there.

The option of 'Record screen' will appear. Click on it and everything you do will be recorded in video and audio.

How to record the screen on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi also incorporates a screen recording app in its MIUI custom layer. And, like Samsung, it provides different ways to activate this recording:

Search among all the applications you have installed the one called ' Screen recorder '.

'. Click on the orange record icon, the one on the bottom right. Also, you can configure the recording quality in the settings, top right (cogwheel).

You can also record the screen from its quick setting: display the notifications and look for the 'Screen recorder' icon.

A third way is to add apps to 'Game Turbo', MIUI's game launcher. Open said launcher, press the '+' to add game and add the app to record.

Open the application and you will see that a small tab appears on the side, they are the Game Turbo settings. Unfold them by sliding them to the right.

Click on the camcorder icon and your screen will be recorded.

How to record the screen on Huawei and Honor mobiles

Huawei has been expanding the possibilities of its own software to offer as standard almost everything the user needs. Own applications for almost everything, app store and even services with which to replace those of Google Play. And it also has its own option to record the screen, so you can use it:

On Huawei and Honor mobiles you have access to the screen recording from the quick settings, the shortcuts area that appears when displaying the notifications. Look there for 'Screen Recording' and press the button.

Accept the permissions and the recorder will start working.

If the screen recorder button does not appear in your quick settings, click on the pencil icon and add it to active accesses (drag it from the bottom to the top).

(drag it from the bottom to the top). EMUI also includes a direct access to the recording: by default it is activated by pressing and holding the power button and volume up (the volume button opposite to the screenshot).

How to record the screen on OPPO and Realme mobiles

ColorOS (and RealmeOS) also offers a native function to users so that they can easily record the screen. The method to achieve this is as follows:

Pull down the phone's quick settings (in the notification area) and look for the 'Start screen recording' icon.

If you don't have the quick adjustment, click on the edit icon (the one with the dotted square to the left of the nut) and drag access to the recording to the upper settings area (the ones shown on the phone).

(the ones shown on the phone). Another way is to add the application you want to record to the 'Games space'. Open that application and add the app with the '+'.

When you open the application incorporated to 'Games space' you will see that a small tab appears in the upper right part of the screen. Pull it towards the center: the game options will appear.

Click on 'Screen Recording' and record everything you want.

Does your mobile have no screen app? Download it

Unfortunately, and because Google hasn't introduced screen recording as a default feature on Android (yet), not all manufacturers add the ability to record to their phones. So, if you lack this feature, you have no choice but to download an application from Google Play.

There are many applications of this style. We have tried a good number of them, and one of our main recommendations will always be Rec. It is a free app, it has some ads, it offers an in-app purchase to remove them (2.69 euros), includes lots of options and it works great on most phones. Of course, it is not perfect: given the enormous variety of Android devices, it could be the case that yours did not work properly.

Rec

What you should take into account when recording the screen