         How to quickly turn on your mobile's flashlight with the volume buttons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is an easy way to speed up the flashlight on your phone: simultaneously pressing both volume buttons. For this you need an application as useful as Torchie: once installed you will have light almost instantly. And you can greatly customize its operation.

Turning on the phone flashlight is an action that can save you a lot of trouble, especially when it is at night and there is no other lighting nearby. Usually just turn on the phone, unfold the notification area and click on the flashlight quick iconAlthough there are ways to speed up the process, such as through an action of the volume buttons. Do you want to personalize yours? Well it's really easy with Torchie: install the app and you will turn on the flashlight in tenths of a second.

Turn the flashlight off and on with the two buttons

There are mobiles that include quick ways to turn on the phone's flashlight, such as Motorola and its wrist gesture. And having the option to pin the switch to the volume buttons is very practical since these buttons are always accessible, whether the screen is on or off. And imagine how comfortable it is to activate the light with the simple gesture of pressing the two volume buttons, as suggested by Torchie.

The app that we recommend is an open source application (version 2 of the GNU General Public License), it can be downloaded from F-Droid and it is also available in the Google Play Store. It is clean and just ask for accessibility permissions, a mandatory requirement to access the phone hardware with the screen off. And there is no mystery, you just have to do the following to have the flashlight at the touch of a volume button:

Once Torchie is installed, activate the service by clicking on 'Torchie Functions'. You need to give access to the accessibility tools, the application itself opens the menu.

Once you give Torchie accessibility permissions it will be ready: press the two volume buttons and the flashlight turns on; press again and the light turns off. Remember, it's just a press of both buttons , you should not hold them tight.

, you should not hold them tight. You can configure the application by entering the top three menu points, under 'Settings'.

By default, the flashlight will run with the screen on and also off. Also, select 'Proximity sense'so that the light does not activate if the mobile is in the pocket, for example.

Torchie has no more, no less: it offers convenient functionality to turn on the flashlight does not require any interaction with the screen. It works very well, it does not involve risks and the battery consumption is minimal, at least according to our tests. Also, Torchie is a free app and does not include ads.