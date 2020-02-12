Share it:

If you are curious to try Bleeding Edge, the new multiplayer action game from Ninja Theory, you can participate in the closed beta of the game on Xbox One is PC. In this mini-guide, we explain everything you need to know to do it.

Bleeding Edge Closed Beta dates and times

A total of two sessions are scheduled for the closed beta of Bleeding Edge up Xbox One is PC. The first will begin on February 14 and will end on February 17, observing the following times:

Start: Friday 14 February at 19:00 Italian time

End: Monday 17 February at 09:00 Italian time

The second session, however, will begin on March 13 with the same participation modalities.

How to participate in the Closed Beta of Bleeding Edge on Xbox One and PC

The Closed Beta of Bleeding Edge it is not open to everyone. You can participate in one of the following ways:

By pre-purchasing Bleeding Edge on Steam. In this case you can download the Closed Beta client on Steam close to February 14th.

By pre-purchasing Bleeding Edge on Xbox One. You can download the Closed Beta on the Microsoft console.

Having an active Game Pass subscription

Having already participated in the Bleeding Edge Alpha Test. If you did it on PC, you will receive an invitation to the Closed Beta by email. If you did it on Xbox One, simply download the Closed Beta client from your library.

Bleeding Edge included in the Game Pass

We remember that Bleeding Edge will be included starting from day one in the catalog Game Pass. If you have an active Game Pass subscription, therefore, in addition to participating in the Closed Beta, you can also download the full game starting from the day of launch of the title, which we remember to be set for March 24 on Xbox One and PC.

Find out more about the new multiplayer action game from Ninja Theory, we refer you to our preview of Bleeding Edge.