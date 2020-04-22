         How to open a Weibo account without a Chinese phone number

Share it:

It may not be a simple network to understand due to the language in which its members publish, but it is not a bad idea. have a presence on Weibo if you follow the latest technology. Do you want to enter the platform and do not know how to overcome the pitfall of the Chinese mobile? No problem: there is a way to open an account with a mobile number from another territory: the international version.

The latest leaks of a future phone, direct information from Chinese manufacturers or establish conversations with people from that country, With Weibo you can be aware of everything as long as the language doesn't scare you. And the international mobile app is great for it since it includes a text translator into Spanish, nor does it need a Chinese phone number to open an account on the platform. The startup process is extremely simple: you will have Weibo on your Android in very few steps. And you can use it on other devices by doing the relevant 'login'.

Install international Weibo

Weibo is available in the Google Play Store, but there are two versions: china and international. With both applications you can access the social network, but only the international one allows access with non-Chinese phone numbers: this is the one you must choose. In case you want to download the application from outside of Google Play, it is in Pure Apk.

The first requirement you already know: Download and install the international Weibo application. From Google Play, in APK or in other stores, such as the Huawei AppGallery.

Once installed, open a Weibo account:

Start the app and click on 'Start now' at the bottom of the screen.

Click on 'Login' to log in and register a new account.

Click on 'Sign up', top right.

Now it's time to enter a valid phone number. Being the international application, Spanish phone numbers are suitable : Select 'Spain' in the country options and you can register the number.

: Select 'Spain' in the country options and you can register the number. If your number is not Spanish try entering the country: Weibo allows registration in a wide variety of territories . In the event that you cannot register with this number, try to use a virtual SMS confirmation service.

. In the event that you cannot register with this number, try to use a virtual SMS confirmation service. Once the Weibo number is registered, the network will let you choose a user number. The entire process is in English and is not difficult to complete.

After registration you will have your active Weibo account. The international application works well and includes an option to translate the texts in Chinese, very useful to find out what they say. It does not have excessive permissions, but you should value the use of your phone number: remember that all this information will circulate through the Chinese servers. We recommend that you use a different number from the staff or access Weibo through a virtual number.