How to live the extraordinary draw of the Christmas Lottery 2019 at the Teatro Real

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On December 22, the Christmas Lottery Draw 2019 is celebrated, one of the most anticipated days of the year for all. You can follow the Draw by radio or television, but, if you have the opportunity, you will love living the Christmas lottery 2019 at the Teatro Real. Below we explain how you can do it.

Do you know when the first time the Christmas lottery in Spain? It took place in the year 1763, in Madrid's Plaza de San Ildefonso.

Follow the Christmas Lottery 2019 at the Teatro Real

Reserve a seat or buy tickets in advance at the Teatro Real for the December 22th it's not possible. The access process is simply by order of entry. Therefore, if you want to get a seat, you should know that it is completely free. The Royal Theater opens its doors at 8:00 on December 22. To get a site, you must be long in the queue. There are even people who spend the night there.

At the moment it is not known how many people will be able to access the Theater this year. The State Lotteries and State Betting Society (SELA) is responsible for determining the capacity. In the absence of official confirmation, everything indicates that it will extend the limit of 100 people from last year 2018.

One of the main traditions of December 22 is go to the Royal Theater in disguise to follow the Christmas Lottery 2019. For years we have seen how people come with the most fun clothes: elf, clown, witch … Everything to attract fortune!

Now that you know how to follow the Christmas lottery at the Teatro Real, our recommendation is that you arm yourself with patience and come soon to wait. Once inside the Theater, the Draw usually lasts between five and six hours.