How to listen to music for free on the Google speaker using your voice

Do you have a Google smart speaker? Well you can configure it so that play music just by asking with your voice. And without costing you a penny, just use a free Spotify or YouTube Music account: follow the steps from the Google assistant settings.

Smart speakers have become popular enough that it's not strange to see them in almost any home. Leaving privacy concerns aside, they can become a very useful element as they allow answer questions, turn on switches in the house, call people and even offer music without typing commands on a screen: just ask for it with your voice. And asking the Google assistant to put music is something that can save many confinements, especially because it is very easy to do.

Associate your free account with Google Assistant

Listening to free music streaming from the phone is not strange since Spotify has been offering this option for years. YouTube Music also joined the free streaming party: Both streaming platforms offer free playlists to anyone who wants to listen to them.. And the best thing is that the two accounts can be added to Google Assistant so that the company's smart speakers put music on demand.

Associating a free Spotify or YouTube Music account with Google Assistant (only one can be active) you have the opportunity to listen to music directly on Google smart speakers. Obviously, you need an account, this is the first step: if you do not have it, access here to sign up for Spotify Free. In the case of YouTube Music it is not necessary to register since it is enough that you access with your Google account.

Once you have your subscription service, it's time to associate it with Google Assistant to make it sound on Google's smart speakers:

Open Google Assistant on your mobile. You can activate it by saying 'Ok, Google', by holding down the Home button or with the Google Play application.

Click on the compass icon, bottom right.

Go to your avatar, in the upper right corner, and click on 'Settings'.

Enter the 'Services' tab and go to the 'Music' option.

You will see that your free YouTube Music account is active. Check it and you can listen to your music on the smart speaker.

What do you prefer Spotify Free? Scroll down to 'More music services' and tap 'Spotify'.

Click on 'Link account' and log in with your Spotify account. Then, go down to the bottom and click on 'I accept'.

Choose the default Spotify free account in 'Your music services' and this platform will sound when you ask the Google assistant.

From then on, regardless of which free platform you have chosen, Google Assistant will put music on your smart speakers when asked. To do this, he will access your playlists and also take into account your tastes when chaining songs: just say 'Ok, Google. Put music on 'or' Ok, Google. Play pop ', for example. Music will play through the speaker without you having to use the phone.

Smart speakers will play the music with an order, but they won't free you from the drawbacks of the free account: you can't listen to the songs and groups you wantyes music related to them. And you can't move forward or backward on topics either. If you want to avoid the restrictions, you will need a Premium account for either of the two services.