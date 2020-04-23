         How to install applications on Android from the Google Play website

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Google Play is the main application store for Android. The normal thing is to download applications from the mobile itself, with Google Play, although you can also install apps from the Google Play website on any device, such as a PC or tablet.

Installing applications from the Google Play website has the advantage that you can order a mobile or tablet to download the app, without having it in front of you. The only requirement is that you have logged in with the same Google account.

1. Sign in to the same Google account

Installing applications on the mobile from the browser is very easy and has a single prerequisite: that you have logged in with the same account on the mobile and in the browser you are using. On the Google Play website, you can log in by clicking Log in.

On mobile, you must have added the same Google account. The normal thing is that you generally already have a Google account configured on the Android mobile, although otherwise you can always easily add accounts. Also, if you can already use Google Play on your mobile, that is because you already have a Google account configured.

2. Install apps from the browser

If you have the same account on your mobile phone and in your browser, you can now move your mobile aside as you will no longer need to interact with it to install applications. On the Google Play website, browse the categories or use the search engine to find the applications that interest you. When you have found an application you want to install, click Install.

Clicking will display a window where you can choose what device do you want to install it on. If you are logged in with your Google account on multiple Android phones and tablets, they will be displayed in the drop-down menu. Although Google Play shows you the most recent device as selected, if it is not the one that interests you, use the menu to choose where you want to install the application.

Note that the Google Play website does not filter the results Just like the application, so you may come across applications that are not available for your mobile or in your country. In this case, you will see the message that it is not compatible with any of your devices.

Before sending the application or game to your mobile, you must verify your identity by entering the password for your Google account. Then, a message is displayed indicating that the application will be installed soon on your device. You don't need to do anything else except wait.

Your mobile will install the application as soon as the terminal has connection to the Internet, five seconds or five weeks have passed. Keep in mind that when installing applications like this Google Play does not take into account the preferences of downloads without Wi-Fi connection: it is downloaded even if you have a data connection at that time.