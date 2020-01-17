How to get the new Pokémon from Teselia (Gen 5) in Pokémon GO

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This week we have known one of the new mechanics for Pokémon GO in 2020, evolution by exchange, something present since time immemorial in the main saga. But that was not all, because Niantic also confirmed a new wave of creatures to continue completing the Thessaly regional Pokédex (V generation), which is currently in the process of being completed in the title.

Thus, from this month of January we can meet new fifth generation Pokémon; Either by exchange, hatching of eggs or even raids. In this article we will review all those confirmed species that we will encounter from now on in the game. We pass list:

New Teselia Pokémon in the wild since January 2020

Roggenrola

Tympole

Dwebble

Trubbish

Karrablast

Joltik

Shelmet

New Teselia Pokémon when hatching eggs (since January 2020)

2 km eggs: Venipede and Dwebble.

5 km eggs: Roggenrola, Tympole, Trubbish, Karrablast, Joltik and Shelmet.

10 km eggs: Timburr, Tirtouga, Archen and Axew.

New Teselia Pokémon in Raids (since January 2020)



Pokémon that evolve by exchange | Kadabra to Alakazam

Timburr (level 1 raids)

New regional Thessaly Pokémon in the wild (since January 2020)

North America, South America and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km Eggs).

Europe, Asia and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km Eggs).

Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America: Maractus.

Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph.

Eastern Hemisphere: Basculin in Red Stripe Shape.

Western Hemisphere: Basculin in Blue Stripe Shape.

Pokémon that evolve by exchange (from any region)

Kadabra to Alakazam (Generation I)

Machoke to Machamp (Generation I)

Haunter to Gengar (Generation I)

Graveler to Golem (Generation I)

Shelmet to Accelgor if it is exchanged for Karrablast (Generation V)

Karrablast to Escavalier if it is exchanged for Shelmet (Generation V)

Boldore to Gigalith (Generation V)

Gurdurr to Conkeldurr (Generation V)

In other news related to the news of Pokémon GO, we have ready our article dedicated to all the raid bosses of this month of January 2020. We also remember that on January 19 the first will be held Community Day 2020, which will feature Piplup as the main protagonist. We also have here the monthly article with all the 2, 5, 7 and 10 km eggs resulting after being hatched during this month of January.