         How to fully customize the volume controls of your Android mobile

Not convinced by the appearance of the volume controls on your Android? Well, there is an application that will help you customize them to your liking: Volume Styles. Change the color of the backgrounds, the appearance of the icons, the design of the sliders varies and much more: the possibilities of the app are immense.

One of the advantages of Android is that the system is highly customizable. In fact, anyone can get their mobile completely resembles that of another brand or offers a completely unique design, it is just a matter of choosing the appropriate applications. Volume Styles is a great example: With this customization app, you can radically change the look of volume controls. From imitating those in MIUI to those included in Android Stock; Going through a multitude of custom styles, you choose.

Huge possibilities and easy customization

Volume Styles provides a huge set of tools that enable customization of volume controls in a multitude of ways. As soon as you start the application you can choose design style, select color combinations, how will the buttons be, choose where they will appear and even place more controls besides the volume controls. For example, what do you want another way to manage screen brightness? Place its adjustment on the volume controls and you can vary it from there.

The application makes use of accessibility services for some of its functions, it also requires the permission of 'Do not disturb' and get access to the modification of Android settings, nothing strange for an app of its style. Once the permits have been obtained and the chosen customization has been put into operation, just press on any of the volume buttons to display the configured menu. Click on the arrow icon and the controls will be displayed to their full extent.

Examples of customization with Volume Styles

The app works excellently and without complications, at least according to our tests. Is free, does not include ads and offers most of its options at no cost. What do you want to access to all the customizations? You can get the Premium service with an in-app purchase of 1.89 euros Of course, Volume Styles is more than suitable without any purchase.

We have been surprised by the enormous possibilities of Volume Styles, it is perfect for those who want to personalize their phone to the maximum. Do you want to try it? Well you know: it is available on the Google Play Store.

