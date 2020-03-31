How to download YouTube videos from an Android mobile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Watching YouTube videos at the moment is still one of the most practical options. Open the app, locate the video that we want to see and give it to play, but sometimes it cannot be so and we need to store it on our phone. Maybe because we are going to watch it later somewhere offlineBecause we want to keep it for some time in the future when we do not know what availability we will have.

Hence, there are different alternatives to download these videos on our phone, one of them official and some created by third-party developers. So, we are going to show you the most popular options to carry out our purpose: that a YouTube video ends up on our mobile to do with it what we want. Let's start with the official option of YouTube itself, if you think so.

Download YouTube videos with the official Android app

As we have previously said, YouTube allows the download of videos from its own application to have them offline on our mobile phone. Of course, we will need the app to see it later but this video you will never need our connection until we delete it. Neither data nor WiFi. We simply open the app, locate the video and hit Play. So yes, they will be videos that work in airplane mode.

To carry out this process we will only have to navigate until we locate the video that we want to download. Once we are playing it, with the video open, we have a button at the bottom between "Share" and "Save". The button has an icon with a star pointing down. You only need to press it to download the video to the phone. As we have said before, the video will not leave the app so we cannot share it with other appsFor this we need third-party applications like the two that we now recommend.

How to download YouTube videos with Snaptube

We have already mentioned before that there are alternative ways to download YouTube videos on our mobile phone. Ways that allow, among other things, that the video is completely available to do what we want with it, from editing it on the mobile itself to sharing it with social networks, sending it by messaging and others. Keep in mind that many YouTube videos have legal restrictions that we may be infringing.

Snaptube is not in Google Play, we have to look for it in alternative repositories

Among these alternative options, perhaps Snaptube is the best positioned on Android, although curiously we did not find it in the official app store of the operating system. Snaptube is not in Google Play and to get hold of it we have to resort to alternative repositories. Among these, we highlight the official of the app. Simply click on this link and click Download to download the .apk file on our phone and install it.

We open Snaptube once installed, we go to the YouTube section of all the available ones and we will be browsing the mobile version. Here we can see that each video has a download icon that allows us choose between downloading the full video or just the audio. We choose the option we want, we tell our phone in which folder we want to download the file and voila, video available.

How to download YouTube videos with Tubemate

Tubemate is another of the best-known Android apps for downloading YouTube videos in the same sense as we do with Snaptube. That is, so that the videos are downloaded as any multimedia file that allows us to share it, edit it or store it to view it with any app on our phone. Tubemate itself is also a video playerFor example, so having it installed opens up more possibilities.

Tubemate is not very aesthetic but it is also a video player

As in the case of Snaptube, Tubemate is also not available on Google Play so we have to resort to alternative repositories. We recommend APKMirror For this end. You will only have to click on this link and download the most recent version of the application (at the moment it is 3.3.3 on March 28). Once downloaded, we install it like any other APK file that we have previously installed.

Again, Tubemate offers us the option of download the full videos or just the audio track, so it will serve both to store videos and to get an offline music collection to play later offline. The aesthetics of the app is not very up to date but navigating it is easy.