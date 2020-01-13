How to download the Pokémon Mystery World demo on Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Pokémon Direct has already finished and in the 20 minutes duration that Nintendo has offered us we have been able to discover several important announcements about the future of the Pokémon saga. One of them has been the return of one of the favorite titles of fans of Pokémon: Mysterious World. The next 6th of March We can relive the adventure that conquered many coaches and coaches 15 years ago but this time with a face lift that suits him more than well. Here are all the details about Pokémon Mysterious World Rescue Team DX and we explain how to download your demo.

Pokémon Mystery World Demo: how to download it

The first thing we have to do in order to test the Pokémon World Mystery DX rescue team demo is to go to the Nintendo eShop. We must log in with our Nintendo account and after that we can download the free demo. As simple as that. As indicated on the official product page, we can try the first levels of the game thanks to this demonstration and later transferir our progress to the full version of the game. Therefore, it is interesting for all those coaches and coaches who want to discover what is the new aspect of this title that already accumulates a few years since it was first launched.

On the other hand, we remember that in the Pokémon Direct we have also been presented with other novelties such as the first expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield. The first part, called "The Island of Armor", will arrive at the end of June and the second will do so in autumn with the name of "The Snows of the Crown". They will have a price of € 29.99 jointly and will bring a large number of new features to the main game.