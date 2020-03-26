         How to download Disney + on your TV: on Smart TV from Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, Android TV, Apple TV and more

Share it:

Let's explain how to download the native Disney + application on your Smart TV, both in Tizen and WebOS operating systems from Samsung and Sony, as well as in the Android TV that Sony, Xiaomi and other manufacturers have. In this way, you will not need to delegate to other external devices such as Chromecast or Fire TV.

Although initially the idea is to focus on the most common operating systems for televisions, we are aware that most users have low and mid-range televisions. Therefore, we will also mention other alternatives such as the aforementioned Google and Amazon dongles, as well as other different devices.





How to download Disney + on your Smart TV

We will now proceed to explain you step by step how to download Disney + in the native operating system of your smart TV. We are going to focus especially on those of high-end SmartTVs, since the lower ranges may not have the option to download this application.

Download Disney + on LG TVs with webOS

Let's start by explaining how to download Disney + on high-end LG TVs, those that have the webOS operating system updated to their latest versions. Remember that depending on the model the steps may change, but in general they should not differ too much.

With the TV on, you have to press the button home of command.

At the bottom a menu will open with installed applications. In it, enter the LG Content Store that appears to the left of the whole.

You will enter the webOS app store. In it, enter the section Applications and games.

You should find Disney + here, and if you don't see the app look for the term "disney" in the search bar at the top.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to press the button Install.

Download Disney + on Samsung TVs with Tizen

Now we will explain how to download Disney + on Samsung TVs using Tizen as an operating system. Here too, remember that depending on the model the steps could change, but in general they should not differ too much.

With the TV on, you have to press the button home of command.

It is very possible that the application will download itself, but if it does not, continue with the steps in this list.

When you enter the menu, click on the section Apps to access the application list.

Once inside the list of applications, you have to search Disney +.

You can use the search engine that you have at the top if you did not find it right away.

Once you see the Disney + application, click on it.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to press the button to download.

Download Disney + on TVs with Android TV

Let us now explain how to download Disney + on TVs with Android TV as an operating system, such as TVs from brands such as Sony or Xiaomi. There shouldn't be many changes here, but some models may always have modified some options.

With the TV on, press the button home of command.

It is possible that the application appears directly in the section Featured. But if it doesn't, follow these steps from the list.

In the home screen apps, enter the App Store to enter the app store.

Once inside the list of applications, you have to search Disney +. It will surely appear among the recommendations.

You can use the search engine that you have at the top if you did not find it right away.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to click on the app installation button.

How to download Disney + on other TVs

And for the rest of televisions that do not have an operating system in which you can download Disney +, You also have several other alternatives that you can use. All of them happen to have other external devices that help you get the job done. Now we tell you the steps in each of them.

Disney + on TV with Chromecast

Let's tell you how to watch Disney + on any TV using a Chromecast, the dongle connected to the TV created by Google. These steps are already detailed in this article, but we are going to summarize now so that you know how to do it step by step.

First, you must have Disney + downloaded on your Android or iOS mobile, and the Chromecast configured on your TV.

When you enter the app, press the Google Cast button at the top right.

A menu will appear, in which you must choose the Chromecast that you have connected to your TV.

Now, all you need is to choose the series or movie you want and it will begin to be seen on TV.

You can also start playback before submitting content to Chromecast.

Disney + on TV with Android TV

Let's tell you how to watch Disney + on any TV using an external Android TV device, such as the Xiaomi Mi Box TV and others similar. The steps are exactly the same as with the TVs that natively integrate this operating system that we told you before, but we will repeat it just in case.

With the TV on, press the button home of command.

It is possible that the application appears directly in the section Featured. But if it doesn't, follow these steps from the list.

In the main menu recommendations, tap Google Play Store to enter the app store.

Once inside the list of applications, you have to search Disney +. It will surely appear among the recommendations.

You can use the search engine that you have at the top if you did not find it right away.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to click on the app installation button.

On many of these Android TV devices, you can also send the content to them as if they were a Chromecast.

Disney + on TV with Fire TV

Let's tell you how to watch Disney + on any TV using a Fire TV Stick, the dongle connected to the Amazon TV. These steps are already detailed in this article, but we are going to summarize now so that you know how to do it step by step.

First, in the top menu go to the section Apps.

Once you are in the Apps section, search and click on the application of Disney + which has to appear directly in the tab of Outstanding or in the category of Entertainment.

If you don't see it right away, use the search engine to search for the term Disney.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to press the button Get.

If you don't see it, go to settings, go to My Fire TV, and About. There, update the device and search again.

Disney + on TV with Apple TV

Let's tell you how to watch Disney + on any TV using an Apple TV device, the device that you can connect to any television made by Apple. This has its own operating system, and these are the steps you should take.

With the TV on, press the button Menu of command.

In the main menu recommendations, enter the App Store to enter the app store.

Once inside the app store, you will see Disney + in the featured apps as soon as you enter.

If it does not appear, look for the term "disney" in the search engine at the top of the screen.

You will enter the application tab, where now you just have to press the button Get to download the application.

Disney + on AirPlay compatible devices

If your TV or the smart device you have configured on it is compatible, You also have the possibility to send the content through AirPlay. It is an Apple delivery system very similar to Google Cast, sending content directly to TV without downloading anything, and with possibilities such as controlling playback from Apple Watch.

First, you must have Disney + downloaded on your iPhone or iPad.

Now, enter the series or movie you want and start playing.

In the playback controls of the mobile or tablet, press the button Airplay. It has a TV icon with an up arrow below it.

Decide the device you want to send the playback to and that's it.

Don't forget Xbox and PlayStation

Finally, just mention that in the game consoles there is also an official Disney + application, both on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here, you will have to go to each app's store to find the Disney + app. It is a less conventional method than the rest, but if you do not have content players and delegate to console applications, it is another option to consider.