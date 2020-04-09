         How to disable personalized Google ads on an Android mobile

Share it:

The Internet, more or less like it, is mainly driven by the data and advertising business. In the case of Google, when we browse a web page they are shown custom ads. This personalization can be based on the websites that we have already visited, applications that we have installed, activity on other devices, information from our Google account, etc.

In some cases, this advertising can be quite annoying because it is very repetitive, for example, if we have done a recent search and suddenly we are only shown ads about that search. Custom ads can be disabled on Android, so we will explain how it is done.

Disabling personalized ads

Regardless of whether you have a mobile with Android Stock or with a personalization layer, custom ads can be disabled. The option is not very visible, but it is not one of the most hidden in the system.

The first thing we have to do is go to the terminal settings and, secondly, look for the 'Privacy' section, from which we are going to carry out the process we have in mind.

We have to click on 'advanced settings' to see the 'Ads' option. Within this option we will have the option to disable ad personalization based on our profile READ: How to download Disney + movies to SD card and what to consider

Once we are in this settings menu, we have to look for the 'Ads' option. This option can be found displaying the 'Advanced' menu, which will show more options that are not visible unless we perform this activation manually.

When we see the 'Ads' section, all we have to do is click on 'Disable Ads customization'. This option instructs applications not to use our advertising ID to create profiles to send personalized ads to.

Performing this step will increase non-personalized advertising on our device. These ads, like Google account, not based on previous user behavior, but it is segmented using contextual information such as location, website content or application. Cookies and ad identifiers are not used in this type of ads, although these two elements are used to limit the frequency of the ads and prevent the inappropriate use of our data.