         How to delete your Houseparty account on Android

Yesterday, the news that HouseParty was hacked spread like wildfire on social networks, a news that its creators have denied, claiming that it could be a campaign to damage the reputation of the application (And they even offer a reward for whoever gives information about it). Be that as it may, if for whatever reason you want to delete your account, the bad news is the option does not exist on Android.

Today the rumors that Houseparty has been hacked seem nothing more than another one of so many hoaxes that travel the internet, although if you installed it in its day and no longer use it, it never hurts to delete the account to reduce the traces you leave on the network. If you want to do it, in Houseparty for iPhone you can do it from the menus, but that option does not exist in Android, how can you do it then?

The party is over

If you want to delete your HouseParty account on an iPhone, you can do it from the settings> Privacy> Delete account, but in Android this menu simply opens the privacy policy, without any submenu inside. There is no easy way to delete the account from Android, although that does not mean that it is impossible.

While we wait for this option to be added to Android, the privacy policy itself indicates that you can request the deletion of your account by email in which you must include some personal data to verify your identity.

When applicable law allows, you can send an email to [email protected] or use any of the methods established in this Privacy Policy to request access, receive, request rectification or request the deletion of the personal information that we have about you. . Please include your full name, email address associated with your account, and a detailed description of your data request. Such requests will be processed in accordance with local laws. Regarding deletion requests, we will take steps to delete your information as soon as possible, but certain information may remain in archived / backup copies for our records or as required by law.

That is, while there is no option to delete the account by yourself, you must write an email to [email protected] including what you want to do (delete your account), your full name and the email address associated with the account. Not indicated, although it may be a good idea to also include the account's phone number.

The privacy policy states that the necessary steps will be taken to delete your information "as soon as possible", so it is not known for sure how long it may take to delete your account. Although the exaggerated Houseparty hacking stories do not seem to be more than hoaxes, the truth is that as a social network It is a bit disappointing that the option to delete the account is not included in the application itself, at least in its Android version.