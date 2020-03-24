how to create profiles, download movies, watch on Chromecast and more

Share it:

It is finally among us: Disney + has reached many more countries, including Spain. Y you can access from its Android application: In streaming, downloading the content to watch it offline and you can even watch Disney + on TV taking advantage of the Google Chromecast.

After months of waiting after the launch in the United States and in countries like the Netherlands, the huge multimedia catalog of Disney + extends its tentacles to caress a good amount more of territories. Y We can already access the streaming platform from Spain, a possibility that transfers the entire catalog to a multitude of screens, including those on the phone. We have been testing how playback looks, how the app works and all the advantages it offers the user, which are many. Let us analyze it in depth.

The catalog is wide and of great quality

We knew that Disney planned to land with a good part of its artillery, and it has been such that: the catalog that we can access from the application is impressive. And of the highest quality: from the animation classics we all remember to recent movies like Toy Story 4. In addition, Disney maintains the promise that it will bring to its streaming platform everything it has created throughout its history, including the latest releases. Frozen 2 is an example, also Onward: Disney + will add it to the catalog on April 3.

The catalog with which it lands in Spain is quite large, as we said: Disney + lands with more than 500 films, 300 series and 25 exclusive contents. This implies that finding something specific can be complicated, as it usually happens on streaming platforms. In this sense, the interface of the Android application is very similar to that of Netflix– Custom Suggestions, Available Categories, Featured Content on Cover, Bottom Menu, and Horizontal Scroll for all rows at the start of the application. Anyone who has accessed Netflix will not have too much trouble with Disney +.

Horizontal scrolling in start menu categories, featured content on cover, custom tips, and keep seeing what got started

Discovering new movies, series and documentaries becomes somewhat complicated since the application suggests limited content at the beginning. To facilitate discovery, Disney + categorizes what is available by major producer and franchise: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. In addition, the search engine is quite proactive: it offers different categorizations, it allows filtering by series, movies and originals, it has shortcuts to the most popular and the application suggests matches with the search as you type. This makes it easier to locate.

Up to 7 profiles and 4 simultaneous screens

Disney + supports the registration of several profiles in the same account, up to a maximum of seven. These profiles can be identified with a name and also with the icon of a Disney movie or character: there are more than 200 to choose from (Mickey Mouse is the one that is activated by default for the first profile). Elsa, Baby Yoda, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and a long etcetera, everyone who uses the account will be able to differentiate themselves not only with the icon of their profile, but also with all the content that they are playing: Disney + will adapt to the tastes.

Opening a new Disney + profile is simple, just do it as follows:

Click on the right side of the lower menu, over the profile icon.

In the profiles area you can edit the existing ones and also add new ones: click on 'Add profile'.

Choose an icon among all the available ones.

Add a profile name to identify it among the rest.

In the event that you are registering a profile for a child, check the 'Child profile' option: Disney + will filter the content to show only the one that is suitable.

Profile settings are somewhat more extensive on the web

When looking at all the content, Disney + allows simultaneous streaming access to up to four devices. This implies that four people can enjoy the Disney + account at the same time, at least in terms of online viewing. Not only that, registered devices can also download content for offline viewing. The limit of these devices is ten.

If you have the application in English, access your Disney + account from a web browser, enter your profile and change the language to Spanish

Devices registered in Disney + cannot be removed from the account options, but it is possible to remove them in the event that you need to register a new one: as confirmed by their help service, you just have to delete downloaded content and uninstall the application. The device associated with that app will be automatically removed from the ten you have registered to give you the possibility of adding another one.

How to download content for offline viewing

As we said, the Disney + account allows the download of movies, series and documentaries on up to ten devices to watch them without an Internet connection. In principle, any content can be downloaded: all you have to do is enter its playback tab and click on the download arrow so that the app can download it to the phone (if it is a series, the icon appears in each chapter). All downloads are located in the lower download menu– It shows everything that has been downloaded and its progress.

Watching a Disney + movie or series on the plane is as simple as entering the download menu and seeing everything that has been downloaded. Of course, you must take into account the download quality: depending on said quality (standard, medium or high) this will occupy the content, the download process will also be longer or shorter (and varies greatly depending on the device, up to several GB for the same movie or chapter). And a recommendation is to check the option to 'Download only via WiFi': this way you will not burn the data rate (the high content can exceed 7 GB for a single movie, especially if it is recent and the mobile is compatible with Dolby vision).

You will have to connect your mobile to the Internet at least once every 30 days if you want to keep all the downloaded content

Once downloaded, the content can be removed from the download options by clicking on 'Edit', at the top right (check what you want to delete). You can download the same content on all ten devices. And this will be available on your phone with two conditions:

As long as you keep your Disney + subscription.

As long as you connect the mobile to the Internet at least once every 30 days. If that period passes and you are not connected, everything you downloaded will no longer be available for playback.

Main features of Disney + on Android

The application is not too mysterious since, as you have seen, it is intuitive and very similar to its competitors. Accessing the playback is easy, the app remembers the point where you last stayed to summarize it, subtitles and original version are available on each content and, in general, the quality of each one is the maximum that a streaming platform can offer. With a good phone and big screen, you can enjoy it to the fullest, the quality is at a high level.

What does Disney + offer in particular? Beyond the catalog, which is huge (during the first year there will be more than 7,500 serial chapters and more than 500 movies), the streaming platform has many possibilities:

The Google Chromecast is compatible: when you open the application you will see that the Chromecast icon appears at the top right. You can send any video to TV using the Android app.

Content up to 4K and HDR in those videos that have it available (the most recent). In streaming quality automatically adjusts to device and network needs . During these days, and while the alarm state lasts, the quality of streaming decreases in Europe.

. During these days, and while the alarm state lasts, the quality of streaming decreases in Europe. Sound from stereo to Dolby ATMOS. Just like in the video, the audio quality is adjusted to the device and the quality of the connection .

. Audio and subtitle language can be selected from playback in the upper right corner. In general, most content is dubbed into Spanish (and other languages, also into Latin American Spanish), but it may be the case that only the original version is available. Little by little, what is not yet folded will be translated, at least in most cases.

In addition to the movies and series, Disney + also offers content extras . Documentaries, deleted scenes and even director's comments: to find this content, look for the 'Extras' section in each movie and series.

. Documentaries, deleted scenes and even director's comments: to find this content, look for the 'Extras' section in each movie and series. Playback supports forward and reverse in ten seconds: you must press the screen to see the controls and press the respective button.

You can add any video to your favorites to create your pending list: click on the '+' icon that appears to the right of 'View'. All the added favorites are gathered in the 'My list' menu that appears in each profile registered in the account.

Playback supports intro skipping in series chapters: a button appears at startup with a 'skip intro'.

Disney + arrives with homework done

After spending all morning testing Disney + on various devices (Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG television with WebOS, iPad Pro and iPhone X), and delving into the settings and menus, we can affirm that the platform disembarks in Spain with the duties done: The volume of your catalog is impressive, as well as the average quality of the reproduction. Netflix, HBO, and company have serious reason to worry.

The advantages are many, we have already been detailing them, although that does not imply that it is not without drawbacks. Under our use, Disney + offers too variable quality between devices: Although some are capable of reproducing it at maximum quality, the platform does not offer Dolby Vision, for example, on mobiles that do support it. Also, the setting options from within the app are too fair; no matter how much the web offers a bit more of possibilities. And not all the content is available in full: series like The Mandalorian will dose the access to the chapters (at the moment there are only two when in the United States it is already complete).

The premiere of Disney + is going as expected, both in variety of catalog and quality. At the moment we have not noticed access restrictions due to the saturation of connections, but we will have to wait for the night, especially next weekend. Remember that streaming will not be in final quality in Europe due to restrictions due to the alarm state.

