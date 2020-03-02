How to create memorable Villains? Master Hirohiko Araki will reply soon

Share it:

The series of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures with its longevity it has accustomed us to the presence of numerous enemies ready to hinder the plans of the members of the Joestar family, however only some of these are able to remain etched in the minds of readers, among which the main villain of the story naturally emerges: God Brando.

During his long mangaka career, the master Hirohiko Araki he has participated in numerous community events where he has been able to answer questions of fans and journalists in more or less depth, here you can find our interview during Lucca C&G 2019, and he will soon return with a new intervention in the next issue of the magazine Kotoba.

The spring issue of the magazine, which will focus on the "search for evil" theme, will cover the creation of evil and antagonistic characters, focusing above all on the iconic character of God Brando, and Araki himself, together with the journalists, will analyze in depth such an important aspect in the production of a shonen. The volume in question will be released on March 6, and will have on the cover an 'illustration of God Brando, as you can see in the image at the bottom of the page.

Previously the master had accepted an interview with Kotoba magazine, in which he spoke of theinfluence suffered by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle concerning the adventures of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. On that occasion Araki admitted that he had learned the fundamentals of storytelling from the English author and also how to create charismatic characters.