         How to create a self-updating Google Photos album with the face of your friends, family or pets

In August of last year, Google Photos launched a new face grouping feature. This function allows, through Google's AI, group similar faces into categories like "people" or "pets", to be able to search for this type of photographs in a simple way.

In addition to this, there is a way to create personalized albums for each person or pet, something that allows to filter even better the searches. It is a fairly simple process and, in addition, these albums will be updated automatically, so we will not have to add photos manually.

How to create albums with your friends' faces that update themselves

Google Photos is not only capable of recognizing and distinguishing between a person and a pet, but is able to distinguish between people and pets. In other words, if you have many photos with a person, Google Photos is capable of creating an album by grouping the photos with that person.

To create this type of album the first thing is to open the Google Photos application. Once the app is open we go to the 'Albums' section to click here on 'new album'. Instead of directly selecting the photos we are going to select the 'select people and pets' section. Here it will appear a list with the faces that Google Photos has identified. All we have to do is click on the photograph of the person or pet on which we want to create the album.

Automatically and in a matter of a few seconds we will have a personalized album with all the photographs we have with that person (as long as his face is recognizable). In our case, an album with more than 200 photos has been created in a matter of three seconds, so the process could not be faster.

The magic of this album lies in that it is automatically updated, every time we upload a photo with our friend, family or pet, it will be added to this folder

Every time we upload a photo to Google Photos with this person will be automatically added to album, so we don't have to do anything, since it will update automatically every time it detects an upload that matches that album.