How to create a new PSN account on PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Next we will explain how to create a new PS4 user account, so you can store your own achievements, link your credit card, download your games on your profile and much more. So, if other people use the same console, each user can use their account without interfering with those of others. The process is simple and starts when you turn on the console for the first time; To do this, you will have to create a new PlayStation Network user with a PSN ID.

How to create a new user (ID) on PS4

The first step is turn on the PS4; the console will ask login with our user, but not having we will have to click on New user, located on the left. Now we can create two different account types:

Create a user

Play as a guest

We must choose the first option, Create a user, since the second one is for occasional players on that PS4 system. Click To accept in the page User Agreement to move on

Now the screen will be displayed. Create User, in which we can create our PlayStation Network ID; click on Next. Enter your personal information, that is, email and password. If we do not have a PSN account we must click on the box Is it the first time you use PlayStation Network? Create an account, to create a zero account.

When we have a PSN account we can continue configuring our profile by adding a Avatar and a Name in its corresponding box; once everything is ready we just have to click on Confirm To finish creating our new PSN account for PS4.

In the event that during the process of creating the new PS4 user we have not chosen to link our PSN account, we can always do it from the PS4 main menu with our active user. To do this, go to the icon of Profile through the PS4 main menu and it will appear with the avatar chosen during our account creation. Now we just have to click on the box Sign in to PlayStation Network to enter our data and link our PSN account with our PS4 user.