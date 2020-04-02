How to convert YouTube videos to MP3 directly from your Android

Share it:

With the popularization of YouTube and after becoming the largest streaming video platform, a need has long arisen among users: being able to download videos to save locally or directly just the audio track in order to have songs, radio programs, etc.

There are many tools to convert YouTube videos to MP3, and although the best known are for the PC, there are also equally simple options for Android. We just need the right tool, understand how it works and, in a few minutes, we will be saving any YouTube video in music format.

Several simple options to download music

Several years ago there were a lot of tools and applications to download YouTube videos or convert them into MP3 files. Some even got published on Google Play and in the store that was previously known as Android Market. Over time, however, many of them have been disappearing or becoming obsolete.

After trying several proposals, one of the ones that convinced us the most was Peggo (many will remember it), but unfortunately, it stopped working last year. However, currently there are still different alternatives to convert YouTube videos into MP3 music files. If what we are interested in is having a website and not an app to do this task, we have two very easy and useful options:

Both work identically, with a very simple process consisting of three steps:

We open a video on YouTube and hit the 'Share' button. We give the option that says 'Copy to clipboard'. We go to the YouTube3MP3 or FLVTO website, paste the link in the bar and click Download.

FLVTO

Keep in mind, however, that it is possible that your Internet service provider (the operator, come on) have blocked any of those web pages. In our case, we have verified that Movistar (and therefore O2) does not allow us to access FLVTO.

Another popular and interesting option is Snaptube, which allows us to download any video from the main social networks. It not only works with YouTube, but also with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo, VEVO … Although it is an application aimed at downloading videos, we can download all the content as an MP3 file as well.

Once you have downloaded and installed the APK of the app, you will see that one of the most practical features of Snaptube is that it includes a search engine, so we can use it directly to find the content and save ourselves from copying the link.

Snaptube is possibly the most complete option because it not only allows choose if you want to download it in MP3 or MP4, but also gives us the option to select the quality. Another very similar alternative? TubeMate, which is also not available on Google Play, but we can download the APK.

Why are there no apps to do this on Google Play?

If you have been reading carefully until the end you will have realized that of all the options that we have mentioned, none is on google play. Some of them are only available as web pages and others have their own pages from where we download the APK manually to later install it on our own.

It is not a coincidence: Google doesn't like the idea of ​​us downloading music from YouTube for the large amount of copyrighted content that exists on this platform. That is why a few years ago they decided to withdraw the main apps that were for this purpose.

If you look a little in the Google store you will see that there are applications that convert videos to MP3 but none of them serve to transform YouTube linksThey are only valid for own content that we have previously stored in the memory of our Android.