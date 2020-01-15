How to connect the PS4 DualShock 4 controller to the PC and Steam

Share it:

PS4 It is the most popular and sold video game console today, with which its command is also the most present among video game fans, many of whom would like to connect it to their PC to play in Windows 10, Steam, Epic Games Store and other digital platforms. There are several methods to connect DualShock 4 to PC; Therefore, below we offer all the solutions for play PC with the PS4 controller.

How to connect the PS4 controller to Windows 10

Here are three different solutions for connect the DualShock 4 of PS4 to a PC to play video games; the first one will be in Windows 10, the most direct method. To do this we just have to connect the control pad to our PC through the same USB cable provided with the command; Once connected we will hear the typical Windows sound that tells us of a new connected device next to the corresponding notification in the taskbar of the operating system.

Shortly after another notification will appear that will allow us to configure the command, identified in this case as Wireless controller. The bad news is that through this method we can't map the buttons and it will offer us a basic configuration that may not be useful for all video games.

How to connect the PS4 controller to Steam

If we want configure DualShock 4 on Steam we can configure its buttons without any problem, since the PS4 controller is compatible with the video game platform of Valve natively. For this we just have to connect the remote via USB and access Steam Big Picture via the command-shaped icon in the upper right of the Steam upper menu.

Once in Steam Big Picture we must access Settings through the cogwheel icon, located again in the upper right corner of the screen. Now we must click on Remote Settings and click on the box of PS4 controller configuration; Thus, Steam will recognize the PS4 controller and configure it automatically.

As complements, it is possible Register the controller of the command so you keep the same mapping every time you connect automatically, in addition to customize the remote both in vibration and in colors and intensity of light.

How to connect the PS4 controller with DS4Windows

Beyond the previous two options, if we want to play on other PC gaming platforms we can always have a software third party called DS4Windows, a small free program that will allow us to configure the DualShock 4 on any game platform. To do this go to the official website and download DS4Windows.

Once installed we will only have to access the software and connect the remote via the USB cable; From this moment we can configure all features of the same through the creation of unique profiles, map the buttons, modify the color of the control light, its vibration and more. The options are very numerous and will allow us to obtain the ideal configuration for each occasion.