How to compress a video so that it takes up less space with an Android mobile

One of the elements that occupy most of the space of a mobile phone are videos, which easily exceed hundreds of megabytes until reaching the terabyte if you get confused. This can take up most of the space on your mobile and is also not optimal if you want to send them to other peopleIt will use a lot of bandwidth and will take longer to send.

One way to solve the problem is compress the videos. In exchange for losing some quality and, perhaps, lowering the resolution, the size of your videos can be reduced considerably. We will see how you can do it in the three main ways available on an Android mobile.

Low quality when recording

Compressing videos is a process that needs a lot of power and time, so if you record many videos it may be more optimal record them already at lower quality, provided you are satisfied with the result. You gain time, although you lose in quality and you will not be able to change your mind later to recover the original quality of the videos.

Each phone includes its own options and settings, although it is quite common in Android phones that allow you to choose at least resolution in video recording (in the camera app settings). The lower the resolution, the smaller the resulting video.

Video recording settings on two Android phones

Some mobiles may include some additional options, such as choosing the number of frames per second (the more, the more the video occupies) or the encoding. Some codecs compress better than others, although generally the default settings will already be optimal.

Compress when sharing on WhatsApp and the like

If you are thinking of compressing videos to share them on social networks or messaging applications, the good news is that the vast majority of applications lower the quality of the videos automatically when sending them to other people or sharing them.

This is more evident in some applications than in others. For example, in WhatsApp the size of the videos is indicated before sending them, at the top of the screen. The same happens on Telegram, with the advantage that you can also choose compression level with four levels depending on whether you prefer better quality or a smaller size.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram compress the videos before sending. On Telegram you can even choose how much

In other applications, you depend on the default settings. For example, in the options of the Facebook application you can choose if you want to upload the videos in standard or HD quality. It is necessary to emphasize that in these cases the video is kept at original quality on your mobile, and it is the copy that is sent or uploaded that is compressed with a smaller size.

Use apps to compress videos

If you want to have more control over the compression of videos, then you will need an application to help you, as it is not very common that it comes pre-installed on the system. You will find hundreds and hundreds on Google Play: we recommend Panda Video Compressor because it is free, works fine and does not add any watermarks in the videos.

Panda Video Compressor: Movie & Video Resizer

Use Panda or any other alternative, the process should be similar. Open the application, choose the video or videos you want to compress and then you choose the compression level. In the case of Panda, you have several options ready to use, such as "small file", "medium quality" or "for email", in addition to being able to choose a custom configuration yourself.

An advantage of Panda is that, after compressing the video, it shows you a summary comparing the original and the compressed video, where you can see not only the difference in size, but also reproduce each one so that you can check if the quality of the compressed video is good.

Another addition of interest for those who have mobile phones with almost no free space is that the application has the useful option to replace. That is to say, replace the original video with the compressed (if you choose), which will help you free up a lot of valuable space on your mobile.