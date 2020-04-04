         How to check your reviews and ratings in Google Play Store

Share it:

To encourage us to evaluate the applications and games that we download on our Android devices, Google has activated for the whole world a new section dedicated to our opinions. This is the section Reviews that we find within the application Play store.

The section Reviews allows us to discover all the reviews we have made for the past few years and see what apps we haven't rated yet. We tell you how.

Your reviews

The new section is in Play Store> My Applications and Games> Installed> Reviews. There we will see two tabs: Without checking Y Posted.

The first tab is to encourage us to comment more on Google Play, since it will show us all the applications that we have downloaded on our device and that we have not yet rated as a reminder.

The second tab shows us all our published reviews, which allows us to review our opinions in case we have to edit it after an update. This section allows us to edit, delete and view the change history of our reviews. Show reviews sorted by date.