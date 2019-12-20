How to check the tenths of the national Christmas lottery draw 2019

Share it:

There are only a few days left before one of the most important dates of the whole year arrives: the Christmas Lottery draw 2019. If you can't follow the draw live, don't worry because once it is finished you can check the tenths of the national Christmas lottery draw 2019. Here we tell you how you can do it quickly and easily.

Check the tenths of the national Christmas lottery draw 2019

Once the draw is finished, you can go to the official website of the Christmas Lottery. You just have to enter the tenth number and the amount you play. If it is a tenth, the corresponding amount is 20 euros. Meanwhile, if it is a participation that a family member or friend has given you, you just have to look at the amount That corresponds to you.

If you are lucky and you have one of the prizes, you should know some things. About how much you have to pay to Estate, only the first, the second and the third prize must pay taxes.

After checking the tenths of the national Christmas lottery draw 2019, it's time to collect the prize. You have a maximum period of three months to do so. If the prize is less than 2,000 euros you can collect it in any Lottery Administration. If it is higher than that figure, you should go to a bank. In any case, you can collect the prize the day after the draw, on December 23.

You will win "Fat" this year 2019? Good luck!