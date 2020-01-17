How to change the PS4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro hard drive, step by step

Share it:

PS4 It has three different models in the market, from the original or standard model to the current two, PS4 Slim Y PS4 Pro, the most powerful version of the desktop console family of Sony. All of them are available with different hard disk capacities, from 500 GB to 1 TB, although with the facilities and the constant updates of the current video games, we can quickly run out of storage space with the hard drives as standard. Luckily, Sony offers the option to change the hard drive of any PS4 model with a larger one, as long as we meet certain requirements. Next we tell you how to change the hard disk or internal HDD of PS4 for another of greater capacity.

How to change PS4 hard drive

The first thing we should know is that Sony does allow the user of its console to change the internal hard drive without losing the PS4 warranty; yes, the company not responsible for any damage caused during the process. Therefore, we offer you a complete tutorial so you can change the hard disk without any problem and according to the model of your console.

Tools to change the PS4 hard drive

In order to change the PS4 hard drive we need the following:

A long Phillips screwdriver

A computer with internet access

A USB storage drive of at least 1 GB

A compatible hard drive

The PS4 firmware installation file available on the official PlayStation page

Hard drives supported

The PS4 hard drive is a model SATA II 2.5 ”and 500 GB or 1 TB capacity at 5400 rpm and a thickness of 9.5 mm, or what is the same, a laptop hard drive. Therefore, the hard drive we want to put on PS4 instead of the original must not exceed 9.5 mm thick and have at least 160 GB capacity; although if we want to increase the storage we will go directly to models of 1, 2 or more TB, depending on the model. Also, PS4 offers support for both Conventional HDDs as for SSDs, faster but also more expensive. Finally, the hard drives of 7200 rpm or hybrids are not recommended by Sony.

CUH-1000 / CUH-1110 Series / CUH-1200 Series (PS4 standard)

Make a backup of your data on a USB or PlayStation Plus if you are a subscriber. In turn, connect a USB storage device to your PS4. Select Settings from the main menu. Now go through the following path: Management of application saved data – Data saved in system storage – Copy to USB storage device. Select the data you want to save and press Copy. To do this, you must first update the system software to the latest version and log in to PSN. Make sure your PS4 is completely turned off and unplug the AC power cord and other console cables. Slide the hard drive bay cover in the direction of the arrow to remove it and remove the hard drive. Now remove the screw and pull the hard drive towards the front to remove it. Use a Phillips screwdriver to remove the screws; in turn, do not remove the rubber parts from the screw holes. Place the replacement hard drive in the mounting bracket of the system hard drive. PS4 and attach them using the removed screws. Finally, fix the hard drive with the screw.

CUH-2015 Series (PS4 Slim)

Make a backup of your data on a USB or PlayStation Plus if you are a subscriber. In turn, connect a USB storage device to your PS4. Select Settings from the main menu. Now go through the following path: Management of application saved data – Data saved in system storage – Copy to USB storage device. Select the data you want to save and press Copy. To do this, you must first update the system software to the latest version and log in to PSN. Make sure your PS4 is completely turned off and unplug the AC power cord and other console cables. Slide the hard drive bay cover in the direction of the arrow to remove it and remove the hard drive. Now remove the screw and pull the hard drive with the mounting bracket to remove it. Use a Phillips screwdriver to remove the screws. Now place the new hard drive in the holder and secure it with the screws; Finally, fix the assembly to the system with the screws.

CUH-7000 Series (PS4 Pro)

Make a backup of your data on a USB or PlayStation Plus if you are a subscriber. In turn, connect a USB storage device to your PS4. Select Settings from the main menu. Now go through the following path: Management of application saved data – Data saved in system storage – Copy to USB storage device. Select the data you want to save and press Copy. To do this, you must first update the system software to the latest version and log in to PSN. Make sure your PS4 is completely turned off and unplug the AC power cord and other console cables. Place your PS4 upside down and remove the hard drive bay cover; Start removing it from the right. Pull the sticker without fear, you will not lose the guarantee for it. Remove the screw and pull the hard disk mounting bracket to remove the assembly. Remove the screws that hold the hard drive to the bracket and put the new hard drive in place; replace the screws. Finally, insert the support and hard disk assembly, place the outer screw and replace the hard disk bay cover.

System Software Installation

Once you've replaced the hard drive, you must reinstall system software. Using a computer, save the system software update file to a USB storage device for reinstallation; Remember that it requires 1 GB of free space.