Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Christmas Lottery is one of the oldest and best known traditions of Christmas dates. In the same way as many others, it has adapted to the new times. So now it is possible Buy Christmas Lottery online. It is very comfortable to be able to acquire the tenths without leaving home and, above all, avoid the long lines that are formed in administrations such as La Manolita.

Buy Christmas Lottery online: the keys

The first thing to note is that a tenth online has exactly the same validity as a real tenth. When you buy it online, you receive a confirmation email as proof of purchase. It must be corroborated by the National Currency and Stamp Factory.

All official administrations of State Lotteries and Betting they have available tenths of Christmas Lottery until December 21 at 22:00, the day before the draw.

If you want Buy Christmas Lottery online, access the official website of the Christmas Lottery. At the bottom of the page you will find a search engine where you can enter the full number you want, or indicate that it starts with (*) or ends with (*).

In this way you can see all the administrations in which the tenth that interests you is available. You will see that all administrations offer you the possibility to buy it online. Click on "To buy online" to access the administration website.

Click on the "Add to cart" tab to continue with the purchase, and proceed with the payment after registering. You can do the card payment, quickly and easily.

Now you know how to buy Christmas Lottery online. In this way you can acquire a tenth in any administration in Spain, without having to move from home.