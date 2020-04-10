How to activate the hidden functions of Google Chrome and which are the best

Share it:

All versions of the Google browser have hidden functions in the code that can be activated with a kind of switch. They are the so-called 'flags', functions still in development. Do you want to know how to activate them and which ones are the best? It is very simple, we explain it to you.

Google Chrome is an application that is updated very frequently. It is based on Chromium, the project of open source web browser that Google keeps constantly evolving. And since developers continually create new functions, the browser integrates these functions into the code so that only those who want to test them activate them. And you can do it: just access the so-called 'flags' and activate (or deactivate) the ones you want.

Activate the flags from the address bar

The settings in development are easy to activate since you just have to search for them within the Google Chrome code. But do not think that you will have to perform complicated steps since such access is made from the address bar and just by writing a specific URL. Of course, another song is the activation of secret functions since there are so many that you can literally get bored.

The process to enter the Google Chrome flags it's simple: just type the following into the browser's address bar:

Once you accept you will enter the list of hidden browser options. You will see that there are plenty of 'flags', all with the promise of activating or deactivating a specific function (you have all of them available in the 'Available' column). To do this you have to click on the box of each one and change the status to 'Enabled'; or put it in 'Disabled' in case the function was already working. Accept with the blue 'Relaunch' button (bottom right) and Chrome will restart with what you have selected. And you can select the change of several 'flags' at the same time: choose their state and then click on 'Relaunch'.

Pressing 'Relaunch' restarts Google Chrome to activate the selected settings

Activating and deactivating hidden functions is super easy, but keep in mind that playing with the flags can make your browser unstable. There is no major problem since the changes only affect Google Chrome, not other applications on the phone. And if it stops working correctly, just follow these steps:

* Enter the 'flags' section again and select 'Reset all to default'. This will restore the state of all hidden functions.

* In the event that you cannot enter the 'flags' of chrome make sure that you are logged in to Google Chrome so as not to lose any password, favorite or other data.

* Go to your mobile settings and enter 'Applications'.

* Find the Chrome menu.

* Go to 'Storage' and click on 'Delete storage'.

* Google Chrome will have been restored to factory settings. Once you log in with your Google account You will recover the data you had without the 'flags' you chose still being activated.

The above is valid to discover all the secret options of Google Chrome, also to restore the browser to its initial state in case you spent activating 'flags'. Given the continuous development of Chrome, these 'flags' are changing day by day, making it difficult to recommend some: in the next version they may disappear. Therefore, our recommendation is that you dive into the menu of available options and try the ones that appeal to you: its name in English defines its function. Always be careful, especially if you use the browser a lot on the phone.

Some of the best hidden features of Google Chrome

Enter the name of the function: Chrome will offer you the matches

As you have seen, the number of hidden functions or 'flags' is enormous. You can go one by one, but we make it easy for you choosing the ones that we consider the best. The way to activate them is simple: type your name in the upper search engine until you find the specific 'flag'. It is not necessary to write it completely, with the first letters it is usually enough. All options have been tested with the latest stable version of Google Chrome for Android.