         How to activate parental controls on Netflix for Android: filter by age, PIN code and restrictions

Regardless of the parental control applications that exist in Google Play or the limitations that we can establish on our mobile or tablet before leaving it to a child, the different streaming services offer their own tools and functions to protect the little ones of content inappropriate for them.

Such is the case of Netflix, which has just released new control options for families. With them, it is possible, for example, to protect individual profiles with PIN codes, to filter content by age or to eliminate certain series or films individually. Next, we show you how to configure them from the Netflix app for Android.

More protection options

Netflix ensures that when it comes to update and improve parental controls of the platform, have taken into account the comments of its users. Now, from the mobile or desktop version of Netflix, parents can:

Easily review settings for each profile entering the section 'Profile and parental controls' from 'Account settings'.

See what the children have been seeing within the profile created for them.

Turn off automatic episode playback in children's profiles.

In addition, as we said at the beginning, Netflix has added three new tools to prevent children from accessing content that is not suitable for them. So you can configure them on an Android mobile:

Protection of profiles with PIN code

Once the application is open, you must go to the menu and tap on 'Account' .

In the settings of your Netflix website account, select profile that you want to block in the list of account profiles.

Click on change 'Profile lock' and confirm your identity by entering the password for your Netflix account.

Enter the PIN code with which you want to protect this profile. It must be a four digit numeric code.

Filters by age

Until now, you could choose whether a profile was for children or adolescents, but you already have a selector for you exactly select content rating what you want to allow For it:

Open the app and, within the settings of your Netflix website account, select profile that you want to filter.

Click on change 'Viewing restrictions' .

Choose one of the five filter available: 18+ (without restriction), 16+, 13+, 7+ or All audiences. These filters are created based on the ratings of each country.

Block series and movies

With this new feature, it is possible delete certain series or movies by title. By using this filter, blocked titles will not be available in the profile. For it: