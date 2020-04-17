         How to activate hidden settings on Android with Cometin, a great personalization application

Share it:

Android as operating system has more features available than manufacturers allow. Sometimes for making the ROM easier and sometimes for simply not wanting to activate functions, the behavior of our phones can be limited.

Let's talk about Cometin, a great application that allows activate hidden functions in our Android, without the need to use root or modify our phone deeply.

The Xposed of users without root

Cometin reminds us quite a bit of how Xposed works. Everything is done by installing modules and these modules are customizable. We have several of them in the application, surprisingly useful since they enable very useful functions.

Force the full rotation, activate the 'Flip to shh' of the Google Pixel or remap home so that it does not do the functions of Google Assistant are some of the functions that enable Cometin

For example? We have the option of enable full terminal rotation that is, it is capable of rotating in all directions. On the other hand, we can hide the navigation bar, reduce the brightness of the phone beyond what the manufacturer allows, activate that the phone is silent when we turn it upside down, mute the notification banners, remap the home button so that it does not invoke Google Assistant, etc.

The modules can be managed from the status bar itself, so we only have to click to activate or deactivate them

The modules are quite complete and allow us to personalize our smartphone in a simple way. Another point that has surprised us is that modules can be managed from the status bar itself, through shortcuts that activate and deactivate them. Thus, with a single press, we can manage everything. To activate them for the first time, all we have to do is enable them in the app and give them the corresponding permissions.

The application also allows us disable all modules hit in case we want to leave our phone "clean", as well as manage each module individually. These modules have their own functions so you can have a good time customizing the phone. Finally, note that Cometin is a free application and does not contain advertising.