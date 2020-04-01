         How to activate 96Hz mode on a Samsung Galaxy S20 through an application

Share it:

The Samsung Galaxy S20 have arrived with a function that pretends to be a new standard: the refresh rate of 120Hz. The first time we saw this technology on Android was through the Razer Phone, a pioneer in this technology, which did not manage to expand in subsequent years. 2020 is the year of high refresh rates, with 90Hz as a new base even for mid-range models such as the Realme 6 and with protagonism, how could it be otherwise, in high-end mobiles such as the Google Pixel 4, the Xiaomi Mi 10 or the Huawei P40 Pro.

From XDA Developers they have managed to create an application that Allows you to switch between 120Hz mode and a new 96Hz mode. The function is designed to reduce the high energy impact of 120Hz without giving up a high refresh rate along the way.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 can go down to 96Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S20 (as well as its two brothers) have a screen configuration that allows you to adjust either Full HD + at 120Hz or Quad HD + at 60Hz. We did not find any kind of average configuration hovering around 90Hz. Through XDA Labs you can access an application that allows change panel settings up to 96Hz. It is an intermediate point between 60 and 120Hz, mainly aimed at minimizing energy consumption, which is quite high in the case of 120Hz.

The app does not require root or any modification in the system, it is simply installed, given permissions and it works

Aside from being curious to lower the hertz beyond what the manufacturer allows, it is the first time that it is achieved that an application can do this without special permissions. There have already been similar attempts to do this, as in the case of the Xiaomi Mi 9T. Using a MOD, it was possible to raise the panel hertz to 75, although the installation method was quite complex and required both root and a modified recovery.

In the case of the S20, just download the application and change the hertz of the screen from the quick access bar. Keep in mind that even if it is through an app it's a relatively profound modification to the system, so it is at the user's risk to activate or not the function. On Reddit a good number of users are commenting that the app works without problems, yes.

