How to access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer for free this weekend from Warzone

If you are hooked on Call of Duty: Warzone but he has not given you to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to access the traditional multiplayer this weekend you will have a new opportunity to play it without paying.

Activision has announced that they are opening five maps of the classic multiplayer for all players who have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare installed for PC, PS4 or Xbox One, so that you can leave Verdansk to give you the air.

Prepare your platoon. The weekend of free access to the multiplayer of #ModernWarfare reaches #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/VbFk3W6RXk – Call of Duty Spain (@CallofDutyES) April 23, 2020

The maps chosen for this new free trial, which arrives very soon after the previous one, are Hovec Sawmill, Khandor Hideout, Shoot House, Aniyah Incursion and Talsik Backlot, most of them being quite new to the game.

The trial is available from today until Monday, so you have a few days to experiment with the multiplayer section and think about whether you are interested in having it available by purchasing the full game, which also includes story mode and special operations, the cooperative mode of the game where the plot of the campaasapland continues.

The title celebrates weekends with double experience and various free trials to continue promoting itself despite having a massive community. The free side has millions of people and it is normal to try to attract some of them to the paid game who may still be thinking about it.