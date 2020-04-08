         How to access all the secret categories of Netflix

Share it:

Netflix has a huge catalog of movies and series, which is why it is very difficult to divide all this content into categories. By default, a few categories appear in the application, but Netflix divides the catalog into more than 27,000 themes. Do you want access to all of them? With a simple application you can access them.

Watching movies and series from Netflix is ​​as simple as downloading the application to your mobile from Google Play and being advised by all your suggestions. Netflix usually offers sound recommendations, but It is not always easy to find content with very specific themes. To do this, NetCodeFlix offers access to thousands of secret Netflix categories to make it easier for you to find something new to watch.

Find something to do among the thousands of secret categories

Netflix categorizes each movie and series very concretely, but all those codes are not displayed in the application as they are hidden. And it is logical since the list is endless: Netflix has more than 27,000 themes. For example, imagine that you are looking for documentaries: there are military, historical, scientific, social documentaries, and so on for a long etcetera. And NetCodeFlix greatly facilitates the task of locating all those secret codes.

The app that we recommend is simple, it does not ask for permissions other than access to the network to download the database with the categories and has the disadvantage that it is in English. Still, it can be used: it doesn't cost too much to understand what each category means.

Once NetCodeFlix is ​​open you will see the main categories in the 'Categories' menu. Here are the essential themes as well as their most widely used nests: click on the square icon with an arrow (to the right of each category) and the relevant topic will open on Netflix. Obviously, you need to have this Netflix app installed on your phone and have an account for the service.

What do you want to access all the secret categories of the streaming platform? The NetCodeFlix 'All codes' menu (the second one starting from the right) offers you the endless listing with all codes. You can open each theme in the Netflix app and save it as a favorite in NetCodeFlix by clicking on the heart icon. Taking into account the thousands of secret categories, we recommend that save as preferred each theme you like.

NetCodeFlix is ​​a free app, it has no ads and no strange permissions. It is perfect for finding new content on Netflix: very useful if you get tired of what it usually suggests.